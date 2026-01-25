Home

Viral

9 astonishing facts you probably didnt know

9 astonishing facts you probably didn’t know

Mao Zedong of China never brushed his teeth in his lifetime.

(Image: freepik)

New Delhi: So many times, we come across certain facts that make us wonder if they are for real or not. So, we try to find if they are correct or not or just walk ahead. Here we are sharing 9 astonishing random facts for you. We have tried our best to check their correctness to present to you the most authentic information possible. Read them here.

A snail can sleep for three years. Snails need moisture to survive. Hence, if there is a paucity of water or the weather is not suitable for survival, snails can sleep for up to three years. Some sources have reported that depending on the natural features and geography, snails can shift into hibernation, which occurs in winter, or estivation, also known as ‘summer sleep’, helping to escape warm climates.

It is physically impossible for pigs to look up into the sky. It is because of their physical characteristics, the composition of their neck muscles, and the spine. These factors limit the movement of their head and curb their ability to look totally upwards.

Hydra, an aquatic creature, is the only living creature that never dies. It happens because it redevelops and replaces its old cells and tissues with new ones. Also, Hydras do not undergo senescence, which means that they don’t deteriorate with age. What’s more, if a hydra is cut into pieces, those pieces can regenerate into new, full organisms.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Elephants are the only animals that can’t jump. This is so because the bones in their legs are heavy and vertical, like pillars, designed for bearing weight, not springing, like a deer or a horse. Elephants have powerful muscles to support their weight but they don’t have the leaping trait required for jumping.

Honey is the only food that doesn’t spoil. This amazing quality of honey truly sets it apart from other preservatives like pickles or vinegar. Archaeologists have found pots of honey which were perfectly preserved in ancient Egyptian tombs that are over 3,000 years old.

Strawberries are the only fruit with its seeds on the outside. Strawberries are deliciously sweet snacks, with their seeds on the outside, unlike other fruits. They are oval-shaped and are called achenes. These achenes have seed inside them.

There are 336 dimples on a golf ball. Well, not exactly 336 dimples; the number ranges between 300 and 500 dimples. It depends on the manufacturers, who calculate their numbers to find the perfect balance, and the average came to 336 dimples to get that balance right.

Mao Zedong of China never brushed his teeth in his lifetime. Mao Zedong is regarded as the founder of the People’s Republic of China (PRC). According to his physician, Mao Zedong never brushed his teeth in his lifetime. Mao did not use a toothbrush and preferred rinsing his mouth with tea leaves each morning.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.