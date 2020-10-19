A woman has gone viral on social media for running 1.6 kilometres in an impressive 5 minutes and 25 seconds, all while being nine months pregnant! 28-year-old athlete McKenna Myler completed her running goal after her husband challenged her to do so. Also Read - Maharashtra Govt Allows Gyms to Reopen With Safety Measures in Place After Dusshera

While an average person can cover a distance of 1.6 km in an average of 9-10 minutes, a pregnant woman can complete less than half the time. However, Myler proved this wrong and has wowed fitness enthusiasts all over the world especially expectant mothers.

Myler said that she was very careful with her strength training so that the pelvic torsion and the added weight did not cause any injury. As for the people wondering if running while being heavily pregnant is safe, Myler explained that doctors support all of her fitness routines during pregnancy.

Watch her in action:

“Honestly I had no idea I’d be capable of running that time by the end of my pregnancy. I took everything week by week. I love trying so by the time nine months rolled around, I thought ‘why not?’ I don’t HAVE to do anything, I GET to do it. That mindset makes it more fun,” Myler was quoted by LadBible.

“My training regime changed a ton to accommodate growing another human. I went from double days and three intense workouts a week to once a day and maybe one workout a week, if that,” she added.

Myler will deliver her son on October 19, i.e today!