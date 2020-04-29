Fairytales do come true as did the ordinary love story of college sweethearts, Prince William and Kate Middleton, back in the year 2011. Going around since their college days in 2001, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said their vows only ten years later after a whirlwind of romance and several months of breakup. Also Read - RIP Irrfan Khan! A Timeline on Bollywood Gem's Battle With Neuroendocrine Tumour Since March 2018

Marking 9 years of their wedding with a touching Instagram post, Kensington Royal released a throwback picture of when the duo had walked down the aisle in Westminster Abbey. The picture was captioned, "Nine years ago today – thank you for all your lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding anniversary! (sic)"

Studying at St Andrews in 2001, Kate and William started to date in 2003. William, an year younger to Kate, was left smitten by her reportedly after she appeared at the St Andrew’s fashion show in 2002. Despite their efforts to keep their relationship private, Kate was often spotted enjoying William’s college sports matches or vacaying together on skiing trips. In 2007, the couple split up for several months only to patch up in 2008 when Kate even attended William’s graduation at the RAF Cranwell air base in Lincolnshire.

Later in 2010, their engagement was announced at St James’ Palace following which a Royal Wedding took place at the Westminster Abbey. The couple shared a kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace amid much cheer from the crowd below before heading off on their honeymoon to the Seychelles.

The duo have three beautiful children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Prince William is second in line for succession to the British throne, after Prince Charles. One of the most photographed people in the world, Kate has often gone behind the camera and released her own pictures. The Duchess was named as the new patron of the Royal Photographic Society last year following her passion for photography.

On another note, amid the worldwide scare over coronavirus, Prince William recently made some funny comments on COVID-19 at an event hosted by the UK’s ambassador to Ireland. Twitter slammed the royal back then for his insensitivity on the issue.