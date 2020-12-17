N.S. Dattatreya, a 92-year-old ‘young man’ is all set to run his first TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2020, which will begin from Sunday. Having developed an interest in marathons and walkathons in January 2019, Dattatreya has participated in 90 such events so far. In such a short time span, the retired bank manager has completed 48 physical and 42 virtual running events, including 21st Asia Masters Athletics Championship, where he bagged five gold medals in various categories. Also Read - ADHM Amid COVID-19 Pandemic Will Set Benchmark For Other Sports to Follow: Abhinav Bindra

His passion for running has inspired hundreds of people across India. One of them is Kuldip Singh Jadav, a senior executive at a real estate company in Vadodara, Gujarat. Jadav, who got transferred to Bengaluru for one year, had a life-changing experience running with Dattatreya.

"To be honest, Dattatreya uncle has changed my life. In 2019, I met him for the first time, and I got stunned that how can this 91-year-old can run a marathon. Not only that, I took part in 5km race, while he did a 10km run. From that moment, I felt, this 91-year-old can cover long distances, why can't I? So, since then I have been taking part in each running or cycling events happening around me," said the 40-year-old Jadav as per a media release.

Post that, Jadav has taken part in almost 45-50 cycling and running events and has made running and walking a daily routine of his life.

Dattatreya feels great to be someone’s inspiration, and he wants to be a role model for young people out there.

“I know Kuldip and now we are part of the same running group, and it feels great to be someone’s inspiration. I want to be a role model for young people, I want to inspire more and more young people, who are always indulged in the virtual world,” said the nonagenarian.

“For me, health is wealth. I run to keep my fitness on track, and I also suggest all the youngsters should follow the same. They should feel that there’s a life outside the virtual world and make walking or running 5km a day an important part of their daily life,” he added.