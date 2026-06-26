94-year-old woman gives up her US citizenship to reclaim her Indian identity, says ‘Want to die as an Indian’ | Watch

A video is going viral across social media platforms where a 94‑year‑old Kondragunta Mahalakshmamma from Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla district quit her US citizenship. Check viral video here.

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94-year-old woman gives up her US citizenship to reclaim her Indian identity, says 'Want to die as an Indian' | Watch(Photo Credit: https://x.com/TheRealDharm_

In today’s modern world, a person may be born in one place, build a career in another, and spend most of their life somewhere else. Yet, when they find themselves old and weak, they long to return to the place where they were born, the loving arms of their motherland. That deep desire to go back to one’s roots can be termed as the love of one’s country. Now, a video is going viral across social media platforms where a 94‑year‑old Kondragunta Mahalakshmamma from Andhra Pradesh’s Bapatla district quit her US citizenship. She later asked for Indian citizenship. She received her American citizenship two decades ago. The 94-year-old woman’s last wish is to spend her remaining life in her motherland, i.e., India, as an Indian citizen.

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In the viral video circulating on social media platforms, the woman can be seen meeting the district authorities. According to the Times of India report(TOI), 94‑year‑old Kondragunta Mahalakshmamma hails from Chinthagumpala village in Chinaganjam mandal, Baptala, Andhra Pradesh.

94-year-old Kondrugunta Mahalakshmamma gives up her US citizenship to reclaim her Indian identity Having moved to Virginia in 2000, her heart remained in India. She returned to her village in 2018 & has now requested Bapatla Collector J. Vinod Kumar to expedite her Indian… pic.twitter.com/93LVSft9Qj — SaffronSoul (@TheRealDharm) June 26, 2026

She appeared with her son before the Bapatla District Collection on Wednesday and urged that her citizenship application be processed. As per the report, the 94-year-old woman moved to Petersburg, Virginia, United States, after the demise of her husband, Nagabhushanam, to live with her son. She got her US citizenship in 2000 and has been living for almost 18 years. Her son, Buchaiah Choudhary, is an oncologist.

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In 2018, she returned to India. “Collector garu, I am nearing 95 years of age. My only wish is to spend my final days in my motherland as an Indian citizen. I want my last rites to be performed in my native village. I have already given up my US citizenship. Please help me obtain Indian citizenship at the earliest,” the woman stated.