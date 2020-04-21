Moga: She might be 98 years old, but that hasn’t deterred her spirits to help out her community especially when it is faced with the pandemic crisis. We are talking about Gurdev Kaur from Moga town in Punjab, who is now doing her bit in the fight against Covid-19 by stitching face masks for the people on the streets. Also Read - Punjab CM Orders Strict Enforcement of Mask-wearing, Asks Police to Take Stringent Action Against Violators

Her determination even at this age, moved the state CM’s heart who shared her video on Twitter with a caption, ”The strongest Corona Warrior of Punjab is 98-year-old Gurdev Kaur from Moga who with her family is stitching masks for Punjab. Such selfless dedication of Punjabis is proof of how strong we are & that we will overcome any challenge which comes our way.” Also Read - Punjab And J&K Officials Reunite 3-Year-Old Boy With Parents Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

The strongest Corona Warrior of Punjab is 98-year-old Gurdev Kaur from Moga who with her family is stitching masks for Punjab. Such selfless dedication of Punjabis is proof of how strong we are & that we will overcome any challenge which comes our way. Thank you @BBCPunjabi pic.twitter.com/poNOZ3fuQe — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 21, 2020

“We are making face masks and distributing among the passersby free of cost, Gurdev Kaur can be seen saying in the video.

Not just her, her daughter-in-laws, grandchildren and her entire family are involved in sewing masks for a cause. All over in Punjab as well, people have come together to make handmade face masks for people at the frontline.

“We all love to do a charity and do it as much as possible,” she said, while appealing to the people to follow lockdown norms and help one another.

“Take precaution to prevent oneself from this disease. They (government functionaries) also advise us to prevent yourself as much as possible by staying at home,” she said, who daily wants to work daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“I have no vision in one eye and the second eye had cataract surgery 25 years ago but the vision in that eye is very good,” she said.

(With Agency inputs)