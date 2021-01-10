New Delhi: Gujarat’s Sayaji Baug Zoo held a special birthday party for a a hippopotamus named ‘Mangal’ who turned two on Saturday. On the occasion, the zoo in in Vadodara district gave special ‘laddus’ to Mangal and his mother Dimpy and a cake was also cut. Also Read - More Than 50 People at Salman Khan's Lavish Birthday Party in Panvel - Sonakshi Sinha, Sunil Grover And Others Attend

Mangal's caretaker Moti Bhai Raval said, "It feels like I am celebrating my own child's birthday."

It was the 142nd foundation day of the zoo, P. Swarup, the Municipal Commissioner of Vadodara congratulated the zoo.

He said that the Sayaji Baug Zoo is an important landmark of the city, the citizens of the city are playing a great role in maintaining the city.

While talking about who cut the birthday cake for the occasion, Municipal Commissioner said animal keepers are a key factor in the zoo’s life. It is a specialised job, they have a connection with animals, so we decided to encourage them and asked Moti Bhai and other animal keepers to do the cake cutting ceremony. The Municipal Commissioner attended the occasion as chief guest.

Over the past years, hippopotamus populations have reportedly declined.

(With ANI inputs)