Another video in the midst of this horrific tragedy is the one instilling hope and restoring people’s faith in humanity. It is the video of a migrant worker, possibly a house help, who risked her life to save a child as a huge explosion shattered the windows of the house.

In the video, she can be seen cleaning a child’s room in Beirut with a vacuum cleaner, while the little girl is seen playing. However, the next instant, as the blast occurs, she grabs the child and runs inside. Hailing her for quick thinking and selfless act, netizens are calling her a ‘hero’

Watch the video:

Everyone is sharing videos of today's deadly #BeirutBlast. Here's something else. This is the exact moment a maid risked her own life to save a little child, just as the explosion occurred. Heroes can be anywhere.pic.twitter.com/6Eq4q5Wt4G — Muhammad Lila (@MuhammadLila) August 4, 2020

Migrant worker grabs toddler and saves her from shattered glass and windows as the second big explosion erupted in Beirut earlier today. She did not even think. Migrant workers deserve better in #Lebanon – this woman is a hero. pic.twitter.com/BKnEUl7D7J — Luna Safwan – لونا صفوان (@LunaSafwan) August 4, 2020

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab said the blast was caused by the ignition of more than 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored, insecurely at a warehouse.

“It is unacceptable that a shipment of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate has been present for six years in a warehouse, without taking preventive measures,” AFP quoting him as saying at a defence council meeting.

“It is unacceptable and we cannot remain silent on this issue.”

The blast came at a time when Lebanon’s economy is facing collapse from the financial crisis and the coronavirus restrictions.