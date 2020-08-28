Well, it’s 2020 and anything can happen! Now, a video of a giraffe sticking its neck up above a wall in Karachi’s swanky Defence Housing Authority (DHA) has gone viral on social media. Notably, this family residing in Karachi keeps two giraffes as pets, depicting Pakistan’s growing obsession with keeping ‘exotic pets’. Also Read - Pakistan Chooses to Evade Responsibility on International Terrorists: MEA on Pulwama Chargesheet

A short clip of the giraffes looking over the compound wall was shared on Twitter by user Norbert Almeida, with the caption, ”Just Karachi DHA things.” Also Read - Pulwama Attack: 5 Striking Revelations Made in 13,500-Page NIA Chargesheet

Watch the video here: Also Read - International Dog Day: Scientifically-Proven Reasons to Pet a Dog

Just Karachi DHA things. Giraffe 🦒 pic.twitter.com/p4976oJtRZ — norbert almeida (@norbalm) August 25, 2020

In response, owner of the giraffes said that he owns mini-zoo permit which allows import of the animals. However, many citizens have called it an act of ‘animal cruelty’, and are demanding that the giraffes should be returned to their natural habitat instead of confining them to a small garden.

Many also said that this is a shallow display of wealth by the rich and privileged.

Please call the authorities. This is cruelty beyond imagination. — Amali 🌱 #passAnimalWelfareAct (@TrustYourTiming) August 25, 2020

The giraffe should live in the nature but not in the house garden — Pelin (@Pelin40131366) August 27, 2020

karachi rich elites- you never fail to surprise me😻

let me just abolish your wealth and distribute it someday, but wait fr- is this even allowed? bec animals are supposed to be kept at their natural habitats as far as i know.

but nvm. https://t.co/rfjawlsfcB — muneeza⁷ ⁺ ¹⁵ ᵈᵃʸˢ ᵗᵒ ᵃᵇᵈᵘˡˡᵃʰ ᵈᵃʸ (@muneezanvm) August 25, 2020

Reacting to the viral video, Javed Mahar, the chief conservator of the Sindh Wildlife Department, said that the owners do not have a valid license to keep the giraffe as a pet. After receiving complaints from many citizens, the Sindh wildlife team visited the premises with the request to shift the giraffe out of the residential area.

He also said that the owners had been warned six to seven months ago to not keep it at a residential area and shift it to a farmhouse.

We live in a civil society that is governed by laws not by men. Civil society gives a civic sense that is all about having consideration for a fellow human being while living in a civilized society. On the complaints of our respected citizens @sindhwildlife team visited this 1/3 https://t.co/iQlhKzx4bC — Javed Mahar (@JavedMahar7) August 25, 2020

“This was not clear in the old format of mini zoo permit that is being added under new rules made by wildlife department,” he wrote on Twitter.

A fresh request will now be sent to the owner to shift the animal from the residential area.

permit doesn't entitle to keep an elephant or giraffe

This was not clear in old format of mini zoo permit that is being added under new rules made by wildlife department Government of Sindh.

We will send a fresh request to the owner to shift this from residential area🙏

@norbalm — Javed Mahar (@JavedMahar7) August 25, 2020

Giraffes, the world’s tallest living land animals, are listed as a vulnerable species according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources (IUCN).

The reasons for the population decline were said to be “illegal hunting, habitat loss and changes through expanding agriculture and mining, increasing human-wildlife conflict, and civil unrest.”