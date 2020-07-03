After being indoors for more than 3 months, most of us are craving the outdoors, and of course, missing traveling the most! Now, catering to all those tourists who are pining for air travel during the Covid-19 pandemic, Taiwanese airport is offering them a chance to experience air travel! Also Read - Taiwan Hosts the World's Only LGBT Pride Parade Amid Pandemic, Over 1000 People Attend | See Pics

Songshan Airport in the capital city of Taipei is welcoming passengers on board fake flights complete with an itinerary to check-in, go through passport control and security, and even board the plane, Reuters reported.

On Thursday, 60 people who are missing the thrill of travel, got to experience it! The passengers got boarding passes, went through immigration and security checks, and boarded an Airbus A330 of China Airlines, Taiwan’s largest carrier.

An airport in Taiwan offers fake flights for travel-starved tourists https://t.co/kf0Y7wqFNE pic.twitter.com/4ad2QJgXIb — Reuters (@Reuters) July 3, 2020

These passengers were randomly selected from 7,000 applicants who expressed interest in boarding a plane with no destination.

“I really want to leave the country, but because of the epidemic lots of flights can’t fly,” Hsiao Chun-wei told Reuters while another woman hoped that the pandemic ends soon so they can fly again.

More fake flights will be organized in the coming weeks for the people who missed out the first time round.

Taiwan has just 448 recorded cases and seven deaths in a population of 23.78 million.