Over the last few days, a bizarre trend has taken over Twitter, leaving social media users perplexed. Yes, we are talking about Binod, who seems to be everywhere, so much so that popular brands like Paytm, Swiggy, Tinder, Netflix also started picking up on it! Now, the anonymous French hacker who goes by Elliot Alderson asked his followers to call him Binod instead. Also Read - Mystery Solved: Who is Binod? Here is How The Twitter Meme Fest Originated
But, who is Binod? Recently, a YouTube channel, which goes by the name of ‘Slayy Point’, made a video roasting YouTube comments and how random and meaningless they can be at times. Named “Why Indian Comments Section is Garbage (BINOD)”, YouTubers Abhyudaya and Gautami highlighted a comment that simply had the name ‘Binod’ written on it.
Well, that was it! More meaninglessness was in store as Internet latched on to it so much that Binod started trending everywhere and it still is making waves. If you are still obsessed with Binod, here are a few memes to make you laugh:
Now there is a Binod song too, which actually has nothing, but just the name. Watch it here: