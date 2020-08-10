Over the last few days, a bizarre trend has taken over Twitter, leaving social media users perplexed. Yes, we are talking about Binod, who seems to be everywhere, so much so that popular brands like Paytm, Swiggy, Tinder, Netflix also started picking up on it! Now, the anonymous French hacker who goes by Elliot Alderson asked his followers to call him Binod instead. Also Read - Mystery Solved: Who is Binod? Here is How The Twitter Meme Fest Originated

But, who is Binod? Recently, a YouTube channel, which goes by the name of ‘Slayy Point’, made a video roasting YouTube comments and how random and meaningless they can be at times. Named “Why Indian Comments Section is Garbage (BINOD)”, YouTubers Abhyudaya and Gautami highlighted a comment that simply had the name ‘Binod’ written on it.

Well, that was it! More meaninglessness was in store as Internet latched on to it so much that Binod started trending everywhere and it still is making waves. If you are still obsessed with Binod, here are a few memes to make you laugh:

An important news from nepal,

Today kp oli state in his parliament that BINOD is from Nepal pic.twitter.com/ZnTMJLyDlF — Siddhant (@siddhannttt) August 10, 2020

Teacher :- A for ? Students :- Apple .. Teacher :- B for ? Students :- Binod… pic.twitter.com/VdT1nnmdfB — Jay Bajaj 🇮🇳 (@the_jay_bajaj_) August 10, 2020

Everyone right now – BINOD BINOD BINOD Le frustrated me-: pic.twitter.com/VAyGq5Ak8z — satvick009 (@satvick009) August 10, 2020

Best

Indian

Name

Of

Decades https://t.co/uycAa9Wu9o — BINOD DALMIA (@binod_dalmia) August 10, 2020

When everyone asking..

Who is Binod? Le KP Oli : pic.twitter.com/0Gb71SIhO2 — Dude_dheeraj 🇮🇳 (@Memesarcastic1) August 10, 2020

My timeline right now is flooding with binod binod and binod

Super annoyed me: pic.twitter.com/5fXAnvp61D — Afrida Mehanaz (@afrida_mehanaz) August 10, 2020

Binod is a word used for Binod, To understand it u have to find Binod to be Binod, Binod is Binod of Binod, So instead of asking what is Binod, Be Binod to know about Binod. Hope you get this🤣🤣🤣#binod — Muhammad Ahmad(In The town of broken hearts🙂🥀) (@Muhammad62347) August 10, 2020

*When I Upload A Meme And Nobody Comments "Binod"*

.

.

Me Be like:- pic.twitter.com/xubSJgn1hG — Shit Tales (@_Usma_Tales) August 10, 2020

#Binod is everywhere…!!!

Binod has a big place in Odisha even named Binodpur pic.twitter.com/ya64qzPVA7 — 🇳🇪 BINOD 🇳🇪 (@maibharatkabeta) August 9, 2020

Now there is a Binod song too, which actually has nothing, but just the name. Watch it here: