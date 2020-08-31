Pranab Mukherjee, the 13th President of India, and a stalwart of Indian politics breathed his last on Monday in an army hospital in Delhi. He was 84. Also Read - Former President And Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee Dies; Sports Fraternity Mourns | POSTS
The former President of India, who tested positive for coronavirus, had been in a coma after a brain surgery earlier this month. Earlier in the day, the hospital sources had said that his condition declined after he suffered a septic shock due to his lung infection.
”With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India ! I thank all of You,” his son Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted.
Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017. He held several ministerial portfolios during his political tenure and was Minister of Finance between 2009 and 2012, Minister of Defence (2004-2006), Minister of External Affairs (2006-2009).
In 2019, Mukherjee was awarded India’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna and was conferred Padma Vibhushan in 2008.
Soon after the saddening news, tributes poured in from all quarters on Twitter:
Mukherjee was admitted to the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi on August 10 and was operated upon the same day for removal of a clot in the brain.
He had also tested positive for COVID-19 during his admission. He later developed a lung infection and had renal dysfunction.
May his soul rest in peace!