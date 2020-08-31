Pranab Mukherjee, the 13th President of India, and a stalwart of Indian politics breathed his last on Monday in an army hospital in Delhi. He was 84. Also Read - Former President And Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee Dies; Sports Fraternity Mourns | POSTS

The former President of India, who tested positive for coronavirus, had been in a coma after a brain surgery earlier this month. Earlier in the day, the hospital sources had said that his condition declined after he suffered a septic shock due to his lung infection.

”With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India ! I thank all of You,” his son Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted.

Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017. He held several ministerial portfolios during his political tenure and was Minister of Finance between 2009 and 2012, Minister of Defence (2004-2006), Minister of External Affairs (2006-2009).

In 2019, Mukherjee was awarded India’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna and was conferred Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

Soon after the saddening news, tributes poured in from all quarters on Twitter:

Deepest condolences to you and your family. Bharat Ratna respected Pranab Mukherjee ji will always remain an inspiration for everyone.

A statesman, intellectual giant and a great human being.

God bless his soul. Om Shanti Shanti#PranabMukherjee https://t.co/pJat7OrwjK — Gaurav Bhatia Sr Adv BJP गौरव भाटिया 🇮🇳 (@gauravbh) August 31, 2020

#PranabMukherjee Former President #PranabMukherjee passes away at 84. May his soul rest in peace🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/UFQG6hoaJJ — Naresh kumar gurjar (@Nareshk35467703) August 31, 2020

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. The country has lost an elder statesman in his death. I pray for His Sadgati and offer my deepest condolences to His Family. Om Shanti.#PranabMukherjee pic.twitter.com/PWHHLZKi6R — Maridhas (@MaridhasAnswers) August 31, 2020

Saddened by the demise of former President Shri #PranabMukherjee. He was an excellent statesman, great leader, loved & admired by ppl across political lines. My condolences, thoughts and prayers with his family and loved ones. Om Shanti🙏 pic.twitter.com/fdFS2Kh1Mf — Naveen Jindal (@MPNaveenJindal) August 31, 2020

Deeply anguished to hear about the demise of Former President Shri #PranabMukherjee Ji. He was a great visionary and a leader with a difference. My sincere prayers with his dear ones. Om Shanti🙏 — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) August 31, 2020

Sad to hear the passing away of Former President of India Bharat Ratna Shri @CitiznMukherjee Sir. You will be remember forever Sir. RIP Sir. Om Shanti. 💔 😭#PranabMukherjee #RIPSir pic.twitter.com/nvb7psAcPu — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) August 31, 2020

#BREAKING : Former President of India #PranabMukherjee passed away.. He was 84.. One of the great sons of #India who contributed a lot in various capacities for the growth of #India May his soul RIP! pic.twitter.com/ktsynrZbeo — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 31, 2020

Sad to hear the demise of legend Bharat Ratna former President

Shri Pranab Mukherjee ji 🙏🏻

A Visionary Statesman ; colossus

in public life, he served Mother India with dedication .

RIP #PranabMukherjee ji 🙏🏻💐 pic.twitter.com/SpadQcLE0h — Sonal Goel (@sonalgoelias) August 31, 2020

A legend leaves us! Its very painful to hear about the sudden demise of Former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee Ji. #PranabMukherjee RIP Pranab Da 🙏 pic.twitter.com/yqjC6lmT3w — Pushpendra Kulshreshtha (@iArmySupporter) August 31, 2020

Mukherjee was admitted to the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi on August 10 and was operated upon the same day for removal of a clot in the brain.

He had also tested positive for COVID-19 during his admission. He later developed a lung infection and had renal dysfunction.

May his soul rest in peace!