When you think of an Airbnb, you imagine a comfortable stay with basic amenities and pretty decor. But what if your Airbnb is just a shoddy mattress in an open field? It's likely you will scoff and never book such a stay, however, there were some people who did!

Here’s how: A group of three YouTubers in London created the ‘world’s worst Airbnb’ with a mattress, bedside table and a lamp in the middle of a north London field. The entire setup rests underneath a tree to protect people from the unpredictable English weather.

Thought it was meant to be a prank, they were surprised to receive numerous enquiries from prospective guests.

Notably, Rhys Simmons, Jamie Kamaz and Hitchin are friends who together run ‘Passion Squad’, a YouTube channel featuring stunts and pranks. The plan to create a fake Airbnb came after Rhys said that he and his pals were not pleased with the price of their last Airbnb stay. So, they decided to make one of their own.

“We weren’t just going to rent out a room in our place, we wanted to make the cheapest, most unique Airbnb experience you could ever endure,” Rhys says in the video.

Here’s a video of how the friends set up their prank and assembled items.

”Myself and some mates came together to create the worst Airbnb ever seen. We gathered together a load of items we found on Facebook for free to assemble a terrible Airbnb experience. But to our surprise when we uploaded this thing on to Airbnb, we had an insane amount of interest for people to come and stay within our establishment,” Simmons told The Mirror.