She also has signs of spina bifida along her spine. Positively, her organs appear to be in great shape, she is peeing and pooping, and is very strong! She nurses well and is growing appropriately so far. All of her legs move and respond to stimulus just like a normal puppy. Its possible she may need physical therapy and assistance with mobility as she gets older. We will continue to research her conditions, monitor her development during rechecks and help keep Skipper pain-free and comfortable for the rest of life. She is doing well at home now,” Neel Veterinary Hospital wrote on Facebook.

As for the reason behind this, veterinarians’ say that she was supposed to have another sibling, but the foetuses didn’t separate properly while they were in utero. Though Skipper has been born with abnormalities, experts still believe she has a good chance of leading a healthy and long life. She has been gaining weight like any other newborn.

According to her owners: “She is moving well, eating well, and the potty issues have resolved. We are continuing to encourage her to build strength and she is pushing herself to do more. She is following a path to a happy and healthy life.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with her medical expenses, surgeries, or vet visits that she might need in future.