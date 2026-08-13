A simple gift, a heartfelt ‘shukriya’: Kashmiri woman’s kind gesture to CRPF jawan wins hearts online | Viral video

A CRPF jawan was moved by the warmth of an elderly Kashmiri woman who offered him a sweet gesture, leaving him repeatedly expressing his gratitude.

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A CRPF jawan was given a sweet gift by a Kashmiri woman. Image Credit: @TheSkandar/X

An elderly Kashmiri woman walked up to a CRPF jawan on duty with a small offering, leading to a warm and spontaneous exchange that has since gone viral online.

In the video posted on X by Sajid Yousuf Shah, the elderly woman can be seen wearing a traditional Kashmiri head wrap and holding fresh fruit. She walks over to the CRPF jawan and offers him some plums.

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The jawan accepts the gesture with a smile, visibly touched by the woman’s kindness. Holding up the fruit, he turns to the camera and says, “Hum Kashmir mein khade hain aur mataji kya leke aayi hain dekh lo. Kitna achha hai. Thank you. Shukriya. Itna samman ke liye bahut dhanyavad (We are standing in Kashmir and look at what this mother has brought. It is so lovely. Thank you. Thank you. Many thanks for showing me so much respect).”

The best video I have come across on social media. An elderly woman offers apples to @crpfindia personnel somewhere in Kashmir, winning hearts online with her simple gesture of kindness. @gpsinghips pic.twitter.com/P91QnyMguU — Sajid Yousuf Shah (@TheSkandar) August 12, 2026

It is a brief interaction with no elaborate conversation, yet the few seconds captured on camera say a lot. The woman’s thoughtful gesture and the jawan’s heartfelt reaction make the moment stand out.

Internet reactions

The clip quickly gained traction online, drawing praise for the warmth shared between the two. Several users spoke about Kashmir and its people, while others appreciated the simple display of kindness and respect.

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One of the users wrote, “Real Kashmir.” Another commented, “Beautiful, God bless the elderly mother.” A third user wrote, “Ess desh k he Maa ye hai woh b. (She is the mother of this country).”