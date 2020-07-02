There is nothing more endearing than animal videos and with humans going all vile with biases and hatred despite the COVID-19 pandemic, one can find endless respite in cute viral videos of baby animals putting on good behaviour. One such video currently breaking the Internet is of bear cubs adorably wrestling as mama bear looks on. Also Read - K-Pop Heartthrobs BlackPink Grooving to Bollywood's 'Pardesia' is The BEST Crossover on Internet Today | WATCH

Shared on Twitter by a user Dr Joe Hanson, the video features two bear and their camaraderie at the Big Bend National Park in Texas, United States. Making for a perfect unwinding session for humans, amid all that load of work from home, the 40 seconds clip grossed over 7 lakh views and over 38 thousand likes while still going strong. Also Read - Twitter Left in Jitters as Heartwrenching Video of Kashmiri Kid Crying Over His Dead Grandfather After Sopore Terror Attack Goes Viral

The video was captioned, “One of the greatest things that has happened as a result of this pandemic is these black bears wrasslin’ on the patio of Big Bend National Park basin lodge because all the humans are gone (sic).” The video of the animal siblings look so relatable that we can’t stop ourselves gushing over it. Also Read - World UFO Day: Know All About Roswell UFO Incident Where Aliens Allegedly Crashed in 1947

One of the greatest things that has happened as a result of this pandemic is these black bears wrasslin’ on the patio of Big Bend National Park basin lodge because all the humans are gone pic.twitter.com/rWkqqzjN1b — Joe 😷 Hanson (@DrJoeHanson) June 28, 2020

Quick to respond, the Twitterati soon flooded the comments section with love. While one user wrote, “I was like “AAAH BABIES” then I was like “AAH MOMMA BEAR” then I was like “BUCKET BEEEEAAAARRRRRRR” (sic)”, another commented, “Doesnt part of you just wish the humans could stay gone? (sic)”Check out Twitter’s reaction on the video here:

I was like “AAAH BABIES 😍” then I was like “AAH MOMMA BEAR🥰” then I was like “BUCKET BEEEEAAAARRRRRRR 😭” — Mermaid Hales (@mermaid_hales) June 28, 2020

Doesnt part of you just wish the humans could stay gone? — 🌊Lisa Martin🌊💙🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸 (@SherakMartin) June 29, 2020

Cute. Mama bear is still looking so skinny. She needs more food. — Shannon Smith (@RUSH360_smith) June 28, 2020

OMG the mama bear is like, do whatever you want, just leave me alone for five minutes — mini-Kondo (@crashlily) June 29, 2020

Adorable, but a bit skinny. Hope the family found something good to eat (and not the videographer!). — Jayelle #IStandWithBubba 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈💖💜💙 (@GreenEyedLilo) June 29, 2020

Is this the cutest thing on the Internet today or is this the cutest thing on the Internet today?!