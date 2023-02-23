Aamchi Mumbai! Mumbaikars Too Busy To Rescue Man And Dog On Rail Tracks? Viral Video Raises Questions

Home

Aamchi Mumbai: Mumbai, erstwhile Bombay, and the city of millions of dreams is not only a first-hand witness but also has played a crucial part in stitching around the success stories of numerous people. Right from the world-famous film industry to some of the most successful entrepreneurs, the “city of dreams” offers a world of opportunities to hundreds, if not thousands, who land in the “Mayanagri” every day in the search for success. Mumbai, the capital city of Maharashtra and one of the largest cities in the world, is the unofficial financial capital of India and home to some of the world’s busiest ports.

Over several decades, Mumbai has made its mark as “the city that never sleeps” given its fast-paced lifestyle and lively nightlife. Amidst all this, some time or the other we get to see a rather “callous” attitude of the locals. This is what has been shown in one video that is going viral on social media.

The video shows a railway platform somewhere in Mumbai with a huge crowd of passengers. A train is approaching the platform at a slow speed as there is a man on the tracks trying to rescue a stray dog who had fallen on the tracks. The man is making efforts to rescue the dog and finally, he gets hold of the animal and lifts it up toward the passengers on the platform who hold it and place it on the floor while one of them extends a hand to the man below and pulls him up.

The video is shared on Twitter by @Madan_Chikna with the caption, “Mumbai is a very busy city, no one is free, no one cares for each other. Meanwhile Mumbaikars:”

Mumbai is a very busy city, no one is free, no one cares for each other. Meanwhile Mumbaikars: pic.twitter.com/IgASgWdNwV — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 22, 2023

Don’t really know if it is a one-off case or if the excruciating demands of everyday life and the pressure and stress to be on time or to execute an assignment are the reasons behind this “bedlam” that people Mumbaikars indeed have no time for lending a helping hand or are they the direct victims of the social, professional, and personal pressures that there is no time for others, as well as for their own folks and, for themselves.

According to a report, Mumbai is one of the most densely populated cities in the world and home to some of the world’s busiest train stations, airports, and seaports.

Whatever might be the scenario at any given time, the spirit of “Aamchi Mumbai” should be preserved.

