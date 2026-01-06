Aamir Khan REACTS to Sunil Grover's mimicry of him on Kapil Sharma's comedy show, calls it...

Home

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan shares his reaction to Sunil Grover’s impersonation of him on Kapil Sharma’s popular comedy show, The Great Indian leaving fans amused.

Comedy and mimicry have long been a part of Indian television, and Sunil Grover has consistently showcased his talent in this space. Recently, he surprised audiences once again by transforming into Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan on The Great Indian Kapil Show. While viewers loved the act, the real test was seeing how Aamir himself would react, and the actor did not disappoint.

Sunil Grover’s Take on Mr. Perfectionist

In the latest episode, Sunil Grover mimicked Aamir Khan’s distinctive style, from the way he interacts with the paparazzi to his walk, dress sense, and manner of speaking. He even joked about marriage, teasing Kartik Aaryan for not being married yet, and referred to himself humorously as “unees bees Aamir”. The performance left the studio audience in splits and quickly went viral on social media.

What did Aamir Khan say?

In an interview, Aamir Khan described his reaction to Sunil’s mimicry as sheer joy. He said, “I wouldn’t even call it mimicry. It was so authentic, I felt like I was watching myself. I saw a small clip, and now I’m going to watch the whole episode.” He added, “What I saw was priceless. I was laughing so much I couldn’t breathe! There was no malice in it at all. I must have laughed the loudest.” Aamir’s response highlights the respect and humor he shares with Sunil, showing that great mimicry can entertain without offending.

For viewers unfamiliar with the two actors’ history, Aamir Khan and Sunil Grover first appeared together in the 2008 psychological action-thriller Ghajini, helmed by Tamil director AR Murugadoss. Grover played a minor comedic role as Sampat, hired to impersonate a business tycoon in the film. Their paths have since diverged, but the Kapil Sharma Show offered a fun reunion of sorts.

This is so hillarious

Sunil Grover mimics megastar #AamirKhan pic.twitter.com/MLAQZdWEn8 — RAJ (@AamirsDevotee) January 3, 2026

About The Great Indian Kapil Show

The fourth season of the show began with Priyanka Chopra as the guest, followed by episodes featuring the Indian women’s cricket team celebrating their 2025 World Cup win. Alongside Sunil Grover, the show features Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Kapil Sharma, and permanent guests Navjot Singh Sidhu and Archana Puran Singh. The combination of celebrity guests and Sunil’s mimicry ensures high entertainment value for audiences.

