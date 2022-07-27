Thiruvananthapuram/Kerala: At a time when flight tariffs have increased sharply, a man from Kerala Ashok Aliseril Thamarakshan build an aircraft to go on a holiday trip with family. If reports are to be believed, the idea to build a private aircraft struck him during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The family had to devote nearly 18 months and spent nearly Rs 1.8 crore to complete their ambitious project.Also Read - CWG 2022: Medical Advisor Opens Up On Covid-19 Positive Rate

After completing BTech from Palakkad Engineering College, Thamarakshan moved to the UK in 2006 for his master’s degree. At present, he works for Ford Motor Company. Till now, Thamarakshan has visited Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic in his aircraft with his family. He also possess a pilot’s licence. Also Read - Against All Odds: With 496/500 Marks, 19-Year-Old Visually Challenged Girl Tops CBSE 12 Exams in Disabled Category

How Did He Build ‘G-Diya’

Upon learning that Johannesburg-based company Sling Aircraft launching a new aircraft —Sling TSI, the 38-year-old visited the factory and ordered a kit to build his own plane. Also Read - The Horror! Snake Curls Around Girl's Leg in Kerala School After She Accidentally Steps on It

“Initially, I used to rent small two-seater aircraft for trips after acquiring my pilot licence in 2018. But since my family comprises my wife and two daughters, I required four-seater aircraft. But they are rare and even if I could get one, they were very old”, Thamarakshan told Times of India.

‘Sling TSI’, the four-seater aircraft has been named ‘G-Diya’. TOI reported that Thamarakshan has named the aircraft after his younger daughter Diya.