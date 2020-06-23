Setting an example for the rest of the humans idling around lazily during this lockdown, a bull was seen walking to work in the absence of its owner quite literally. Leaving the netizens mesmerised, a video is currently breaking the Internet courtesy the ‘aatmanirbhar‘ bull. Also Read - Elon Musk-Baby X's Cuddly Video is so Wholesome, we Just Cannot Stop Our Hearts From Melting | WATCH

Unless you are living under a rock, your social media feeds would have been flooded with examples of ‘aatmanirbhar‘ ever since PM Modi gave a call for the same in one of his Mann Ki Baat during the COVID-19 lockdown. Asking citizens to go vocal for local, that is support the economy by making our own brands and products instead of depending on those imported from other nations, PM Modi encouraged Indians to be self dependent or aatmanirbhar. Also Read - Lockdown in Assam: Complete Shutdown in 11 Wards of Guwahati From 9 PM Today, Allows Essential Services

Shared on Twitter by MP Parvesh Sahib Singh, the aforementioned video shows a cart laden with crops and a bull standing next to it. Stepping into position, the bull bends its head and with the help of its horns, picks up the handle and wears it around its neck before pulling the cart in motion. It then walks away to work without the directions or any guidance from its owner. The video was captioned, “Mesmerising” and instantly grabbed over 163.2k views while still going strong. Also Read - Paresh Rawal Suggets Calling Army, Police As 'Heroes' & Actors As 'Entertainers'; Twitter Agrees

Left smitten, while one user on the micro-blogging site commented, “Aatmnirbhar”, another tweeted, “Wow awesome” and yet another wrote, “Heart touching vedio Really vry nice (sic).”

Check out Twitter’s reaction on the video here:

Aatmnirbhar — Kabir Singh (@PSingh693) June 22, 2020

Wow awesome — Nidhi malhotra 🇮🇳 (@nidhi_nidhima) June 22, 2020

Heart touching vedio😢😢😢

Really vry nice — Sonia Taank (@TaankSonia) June 22, 2020

Understanding is an art,

And not everyone is an artist… — Shivam Pathak (@ShivamP18255419) June 23, 2020

That’s why we worship our cow as mother. 😊 — supritkumar shah (@SupritkumarS) June 22, 2020

So what’s your excuse of procrastinating today?