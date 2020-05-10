With a 3.5 magnitute earthquake shaking up the already gloomy mood of Delhi on Sunday, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the meme-makers are having a hay day on Twitter and providing a light-hearted relief to an otherwise serious atmosphere. According to the TV reports, the earthquake was of 3.5 on richter scale and the epicenter was yet again located in East Delhi. Also Read - 3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Delhi-NCR, no Casualty Reported

However, the National Centre for Seismology said, “There is no significant potential damage expected with these small earthquakes. This is a normal phenomenon.” In the day, light rainfall and dust storm were witnessed in the national capital and neighbouring regions and talking about the same, Kuldeep Srivastava, Head of IMD’s North-West Meteorological Centre said, “The activity is due to western disturbance. It has resulted in dust storms, thunderstorms and light rainfall. The wind speed is currently 60 km per hour.” Also Read - Earthquake With Magnitude 2.7 Hits Delhi Yet Again, Tremors Felt Across NCR

Using this as an excuse to lighten up the mood on social media, netizens expressed their feelings on the latest calamities, through memes. While one user wrote, “THE EARTHQUAKE THREE TIMES IN A MONTH IS AN INDICATION AND MESSAGE FROM MOTHER EARTH THAT THERE IS TOO MUCH SIN IN DELHI.PRAISE THE GOD (sic)” another tweeted, “I remember how my aunt who lived in Arunachal used to react to the frequent #Earthquake there when warned of it by my cousins, saying, “arre bhukamp toh roj aata rahta hai, pani bhar lene do warna pani chala gaya toh nahi aayega.” I think that’s what’s slowly happening to Delhi (sic)” and yet another shared, “#earthquake strikes again in Delhi. God in mood to swipe Delhi population. #earthquakeinDelhi (sic).” Also Read - Fact Check: No, NASA Did Not Predict Delhi-NCR Earthquake

Check out Twitter’s hilarious meme game on the recent earthquake here:

THE EARTHQUAKE THREE TIMES IN A MONTH IS AN INDICATION AND MESSAGE FROM MOTHER EARTH THAT THERE IS TOO MUCH SIN IN DELHI.PRAISE THE GOD. https://t.co/kjkhAncpPw — seema brown (@seemabr01547101) May 10, 2020

On another note, earlier in the day, Delhi’s total COVID tally has reached close to 6,950. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal shared that out of the 7000 positive cases in Delhi, approximately 1500 are in hospital and only 27 are on ventilator.