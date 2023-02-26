Home

ABC Ho Ya KBC, Anything Goes As Long As You Earn Profits, At Least This Viral Picture Suggests So

I have come across Abibas footwear and jackets, bought a Relax watch from a local market, bargained over a pair of Roy Bon sunglasses, gulped down a chilled Bepsi, and played Holi with a 9mm Boretta squirt.

Viral Image: Just a day back we told you about the much-famous and often quoted phrase “What’s in a name?” from William Shakespeare’s acclaimed play Romeo and Juliet. Indeed names hold a lot of significance in the lives of people and even animals, birds, reptiles, and other wildlife, including plants and marine life. Names let us identify something and point it out to someone or something without much effort. It is also about identity, especially at an individual level. We can take it further to groups, units, entities, and brands. We can’t name any brand here for obvious reasons but it is a given that a lot of big names have got a lot of competition from certain market players who very surreptitiously tweak the original names to create a similar one and cash in on the popularity and success of the veterans.

It gets even more interesting and confusing at the same time with the acronyms. The most popular include WHO (World Health Organization), IMD (India Meteorological Department), ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation), and DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation).

Even the movies have their fair share. Like HDDCS (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam), HADMRH (Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain), MPK (Maine Pyar Kiya), JDMGRH (Jish Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hai), KYPH (Kya Yahi Pyar Hai), and so on.

Since Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan is going strong and is trending heavily, I won’t take the risk of missing out on DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge).

Now, we have a picture that is going viral on social media. The picture shows two optician shops adjacent to each other. Now what is so unique or special that they have become viral, you will ask. Take a look at the picture and the caption.

It is shared on Twitter by @aadiivaasii with the caption, “Pura copy mat karna thoda change karke likh dena”🤣 (Don’t copy it fully, just change a little bit).

THIS IS THE VIRAL IMAGE

It’s ok as long as they are registered with competent statutory authorities. But these characters do provide a good dose of humour.

