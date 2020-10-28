New Delhi: Frustrated over his luxurious car, a YouTuber has stunned viewers on the social media by setting his Mercedes on fire. Russian blogger Mikhail Litvin has set his luxury vehicle on fire in the middle of an empty field after facing issues with it time and again. Also Read - In a First, Gujarat High Court Holds Live Streaming of Court Proceedings on YouTube

His frustration intensified after his Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S, worth Rs 2.4 crore, repeatedly broke down after he bought it from an official dealership.

However, he sent it for repair five times, but the repair did not show positive outcome and made him to send it to the workshop time and again.

All in all, 40 days were spent in the repair of the car but still it showed the same issue again and again. And in one of the services, the turbine was changed with a new one being ordered from Germany.

After his car showed issues more than before, the dealership stopped answering his calls. And frustrated over the matter, Mikhail Litvin decided to set the car on fire as p protest. The on his YouTube channel uploaded four days ago shows him setting his car on fire in the middle of an empty field.