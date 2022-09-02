New Delhi: After facing flak for liking ‘Islamophobic’ posts on Twitter, Chaayos issued an apology, claiming that the account was hacked. “We want to assure our guests and Team that as a responsible organisation we have always respected people of all faiths equally and shall continue to do so forever. We are investigating what led to this and shall take corrective action asap. There was an offensive tweet that was inadvertently liked from our account. Chaayos detests and denies any view mentioned in the said tweet. We apologise to everyone and to those who were impacted by it“, the Cafe chain tweeted.Also Read - Chaayos tests facial recognition at its outlets raising privacy concerns

WHAT HAD HAPPENED?

Netizens had shared screenshots of the posts liked from the Chaayos' official Twitter handle. Social media users claimed that the tweets liked from the Chaayos' handle were 'Islamophobic'.

Check out some of the tweets here:-