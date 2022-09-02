New Delhi: After facing flak for liking ‘Islamophobic’ posts on Twitter, Chaayos issued an apology, claiming that the account was hacked. “We want to assure our guests and Team that as a responsible organisation we have always respected people of all faiths equally and shall continue to do so forever. We are investigating what led to this and shall take corrective action asap. There was an offensive tweet that was inadvertently liked from our account. Chaayos detests and denies any view mentioned in the said tweet. We apologise to everyone and to those who were impacted by it“, the Cafe chain tweeted.Also Read - Chaayos tests facial recognition at its outlets raising privacy concerns
WHAT HAD HAPPENED?
Netizens had shared screenshots of the posts liked from the Chaayos' official Twitter handle. Social media users claimed that the tweets liked from the Chaayos' handle were 'Islamophobic'.
Check out some of the tweets here:-
CHAAYOS FOUNDER ISSUES APOLOGY
Nitin Saluja, founder of Chaayos, said in a tweet that the company’s Twitter page was hacked for when the said offensive tweets were liked.
“We have investigated and found that @Chaayos Twitter account was hacked for about half hour and a few offensive tweets were liked in that time. My personal apologies for the same. I want to personally ensure everyone that as a founder and as an org, we respect all faiths equally,” Nitin Saluja said.
SOCIAL MEDIA USERS UNCONVINCED
However, the company’s left many users unconvinced. “Please share a report of investigation and the corrective actions once the probe is over. If your employee’s bigotry can be in public domain, so can be the findings of your investigations”, a user shared on Twitter.