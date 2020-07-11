A talent lost too early is what we feel as we watch 17-year-old Rishab Dutta’s viral videos from a hospital bed in Assam. The teenager had been suffering from aplastic anaemia for two years and passed away on July 09 this year. Also Read - Wait, WHAT?! South Sudan Diplomat Embarrassingly Urinates During Live Zoom Discussion Panel, Twitter Left in Splits

A Facebook user Monjit Gogoi set the Internet on a frenzy as he shared two of Rishab's videos, one singing Channa Mereya from the 2016 release, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. In the now-viral video, Rishab can be seen donning green hospital robes and strumming a guitar while singing the song on his hospital bed as the staff became his audience.

In another video, the champ was seen crooning to the song Kabira from 2013 release Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani while the nurses and staff boys gave him company and even recorded his performance on their cellphones. The videos are now breaking the Internet after he succumbed to aplastic anaemia and even found their way on Twitter where the netizens were left in awe over his sensational performances.

Check out Twitter’s emotional reaction on his videos here:

Found this video on the Internet today. Rishab Dutta, the love and passion he held for music is what shall remain afresh among us. Even in his tough treatment days, he was seen with the guitar. Video source : Monjit Gogoi pic.twitter.com/MgfomIMr18 — aboyob bhuyan (@aboyobbhuyan) July 9, 2020

I am emotional, speechless and in awe. Just discovered this video of the supremely talented #rishabdutta from #assam

This 17 yr old left us after battling aplastic anaemia. But his voice makes him immortal.

Love and power to his family and friends. Credit : Monjit Gogoi pic.twitter.com/LPORbjacdJ — Abhineet Mishra (@AbhineetMishraa) July 9, 2020

Deeply saddened by the loss of the young & musical soul, Rishab Dutta. May he find eternal peace and may it be as sweet as his voice. His music will be in our hearts forever pic.twitter.com/auyEgxDbnF — Ranjeet Kumar Dass (@RanjeetkrDass) July 11, 2020

Rishab Dutta who was a 17 year old boy passed away yesterday by battling against aplastic anaemia, he was seen jamming with a guitar in a video during his treatment days, the positivity made us more emotional. May his soul rest in peace. Video Source: Assam Unofficial .

⬇️ pic.twitter.com/TBgIFDfm3S — Sovia in #Red_Zone (@Sweet_Honeygal) July 10, 2020

ঋষভ দত্ত ভাল মানুহৰ লগতে সদায় বেয়া কিয় হয় ?মৃত ঋষভৰ অন্য এটা ভিডিঅ' ! কেইদিনমান আগতে বহিঃৰাজ্যৰ চিকিৎসালয়ৰ কোঠাত হাঁহি ভালপোৱা ঋষভ চিকিসকসকলৰ বাবেও প্রিয় আছিল ! Monjit Gogoi यांनी वर पोस्ट केले गुरुवार, ९ जुलै, २०२०

RIP Rishab! May his family get enough strength to bear this loss!