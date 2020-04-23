New Delhi: So far we had seen a policeman wearing a helmet designed as coronavirus to create awareness among citizens. Guess what? An artist in Chennai took it to the next level and modified an auto rickshaw on the same theme. Also Read - Ramadan 2020: 10 Interesting Facts About The Holy Month of Islamic Calendar

Pictures were doing rounds on social media of an auto rickshaw roaming on the streets of Chennai in Tamil Nadu amid the nationwide lockdown.

Earlier in March, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement, a policeman in Chennai was spotted wearing a helmet that resembled the infamous virus to raise awareness about strictly following lockdown orders.

While the government is trying its best to contain the spread of the deadly infection, it is warming to see citizens bringing out their creative sides to help raise awareness about lockdown and preventive measure to fight the global battle.