In a nerve-racking video currently breaking the Internet, a huge snake resembling a python can be seen crushing a deer to death when a man intervenes to set the latter free. Trending viral on Twitter, the video has already been watched over 1.6 million times while still going strong. Also Read - 'Rahul Dubey is an American Hero': Twitter Hails Indian-American Man Who Sheltered 75 Protesters From Police During George Floyd Protests

Located in Thailand, the incident reportedly took place in Khao Kheow Open Zoo. Shot from the front seat of a car, the video shows a huge serpent coiled around a deer when a man beats it with a broken tree branch. After several gentle beatings, the serpent finally uncoils and glides inside the woods on the corner of the road while the free deer finally hops away to safety. Also Read - 'Nobody Will Use New Name': Twitter Slams Union Minister Prakash Javadekar's 'Historic' Priority to Rename Kolkata Port Amid COVID-19, Economic Crisis

The video was shared on Twitter by assistant director of Dusit zoo who captioned it in Thai, “The incident occurred yesterday at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo.” Also Read - Watch | Mumbai Cops Run After Shramik Special Train to Help Get Migrants Workers On Board

As the video made netizens’ drop their jaws while watching, a debate on the act of the man started. While one questioned, “Was it an act of kindness or interfering with the food chain? The python goes hungry…The deer lives happily for now… (sic)”, another tweeted, “Seriously bad idea”.

Was it an act of kindness or interfering with the food chain? The python goes hungry…The deer lives happily for now… https://t.co/Ynp2vmte3U — BhanuJoshi (@bhanu_joshi) June 2, 2020

How’s that humanity? Letting a deer live & python die out of hunger? Wild animals eat other animals to survive. That’s nature. Nobody has right to change that until ur own life is at risk. — Mentalist (@theMentalistGuy) June 4, 2020

In response to the video, Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda wrote, “When you have a choice between kindness and right, always be kind (sic).” While others commended the man’s act of kindness even as Twitter split in opinions, Nanda shared, “Many are saying not to interfere with law of nature.When you have a black topped road in forest where ungulates slip & predators choose such areas, nature & it’s law is already defied. Lets be kind. Ask ur heart & a informed mind to give you kindness & help in making a choice (sic).”

When you have a choice between kindness & right, always be kind. — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 2, 2020

Many are saying not to interfere with law of nature.When you have a black topped road in forest where ungulates slip & predators choose such areas, nature & it’s law is already defied. Lets be kind. Ask ur heart & a informed mind to give you kindness & help in making a choice. — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 2, 2020

Evn I would have done the same if I were there. Those opposing, plz stick to your thoughts when someday python grabs your family members and don’t interrupt with nature.. If it was Python’s job to prey on deer… It was the man’s gut instinct out of kindness to save the deer. — Rishi Pathak (@rishi_sh31) June 4, 2020

Now tell me, if you stucked in the same situation instead of deer, then according to this nature chain, you must be prey for that python. Remember, kindness is above right in such situations. — Saurabh Patil (@saurabh909192) June 4, 2020

What do you think about the man’s effort in this video?