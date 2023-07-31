Home

Viral

Malala Yousafzai Turns Barbie, Shares Movie Night Pic With Husband Asser Malik

Malala Yousafzai Turns Barbie, Shares Movie Night Pic With Husband Asser Malik

From Bollywood actors to AI generated images of politicians, the Barbie-esque appearance is taking over the Internet. Now, the new one to hop on the bandwagon is Noble prize-winning activist Malala Yousafzai.

Greta Gerwig’s directorial ‘Barbie’ dropped in theatres on July 21. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The highly anticipated movie Barbie soars to record-breaking success. It has made a huge buzz and has received an overwhelming response all across the world. Based on Mattel’s iconic doll, the pink bandwagon has set a new roar in the fashion world. Leaving no stone unturned, cinema-goers are matching the theme of the movie and jumping into the trend. From Bollywood actors to AI generated images of politicians, the Barbie-esque appearance is taking over the internet. Now, the new one to hop on the bandwagon is Nobel prize-winning activist Malala Yousafzai. Dropping a picture from her movie night with husband Asser Malik, the activist has shared her own take and embraced her inner Barbie girl. The couple posed inside the famous Barbie doll photo booth.

Trending Now

Malala Yousufzai’s Viral Post

Nobel prize winner activist Malala Yousufzai recently shared an adorable picture with her husband Asser Malik on X. The picture showed Malala posing inside the popular Barbie booth curated for the movie enthusiasts. Hopping on the bandwagon, the activist clicked a quirky picture and posted it on her social media account. Malala exuded charm in a pink salwar while Asser opted for a semi-formal look. He was seen clad in white shirt styling it with a black blazer. Sharing the picture, she captioned it, “This Barbie has a Nobel Prize. He’s just Ken”.

See the Post here:

This Barbie has a Nobel Prize 💖 He’s just Ken pic.twitter.com/Ljbqdfpgfd — Malala Yousafzai (@Malala) July 30, 2023

Here’s How X users Reacted To The Quirky Post

Soon after the post surfaced online, it went viral with pleasing reactions from X users. Fans found the post hilarious and praised the couple’s sense of humour.

A user commented, “Best one I have seen yet!”

best one I’ve seen yet! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — LilHumansBigImpact  (@BigImpactHumans) July 30, 2023

“They should make a Malala Barbie,” another X user wrote.

They should make a Malala barbie — Buffy (@Buffy2slay) July 31, 2023

“And look how happy he is! This is the way,” an individual expressed.

And look how happy he is!! This is the way… — Kryssi 🇨🇦 (@chase_the_high) July 30, 2023

Another user remarked, “You two are adorable! @Malala and @MalikAsser”.

About ‘Barbie’

Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as leads, Greta Gerwig’s directorial Barbie was released in theatres on July 21. Apart from the lead star, the film has a massive ensemble cast. Barbie features Simu Liu, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell, and many others. For the unversed, the movie revolves around Barbie who discovers the pleasures and perils of living in a human world.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES