PUBG addiction has claimed yet another life in India! In a shocking case, a 16-year-old boy in Andhra Pradesh, who was reportedly addicted to PUBG game, died after playing the game continuously for many days.

Due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the boy had been staying at home and spent most of his time playing online games, especially PUBG. He was so addicted to the game, that he forgot about eating and drinking and skipped his meals for days.

Without having a sip of water or a morsel to eat, the boy fell sick due to severe dehydration, as per a Hindu report. Soon after, his family members rushed him to a private hospital in Eluru Town. Suffering from extreme diarrhoea, he died while undergoing treatment on Monday.

In a similar case in January, a 25-year-old man died after suffering a brain stroke while playing the game in Pune. As per reports, Harshal Memane, while playing the game, complained about not being able to move his right arm and leg. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was diagnosed with intracerebral haemorrhage, and subsequently passed away

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is an online multiplayer game created by a South Korean company and experts have claimed it adversely affects the behaviour of those addicted to it.