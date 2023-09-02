Home

‘Suraj Pe Hai Apun’: Netizens Flood Internet With Funny Congratulatory Memes As ISRO Successfully Launches Aditya-L1

The Aditya L1 spacecraft has successfully separated from the fourth stage of the PSLV and has commenced its perpetual journey in space.

India Celebrates With Funny Memes, Wishes As ISRO Successfully Launches Aditya-L1

In another historic milestone, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched India’s maiden solar mission, Aditya-L1, from Sriharikota on Saturday. This achievement follows ISRO’s historic feat of becoming the first country to land near the south pole of the Moon. The Aditya-L1 spacecraft has successfully separated from the fourth stage of the PSLV and has commenced its perpetual journey in space. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the scientists and engineers associated with ISRO. As the space agency achieved this milestone, congratulatory messages started pouring in on social media platforms.

X (formerly Twitter) users took to the microblogging site to congratulate ISRO for successfully launching the Aditya-L1 mission following the success of Chandrayaan-3. Users tagged the Indian space agency and shared videos of the historic launch.

We have curated some of the best congratulatory messages that netizens shared on X. Sony Music also joined in on X to congratulate ISRO by sharing AR Rahman’s ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’ song.

Congratulations to @isro on the successful launch of India’s first solar mission, Aditya-L1, from Sriharikota! This remarkable achievement marks a significant milestone in India’s space exploration journey. 🇮🇳 #AdityaL1Launch pic.twitter.com/uBUCO0A1ZS — Kavan Patel (@KavanPatelBJP) September 2, 2023

British media to ISRO after finding out about successful #AdityaL1Launch pic.twitter.com/11lEfE6a7Q — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) September 2, 2023

Congrats @isro for successfully launching Adiya L1👏 We are going to rock on Sun after Moon 🤟 Proud moment for every Indian

Jai Hind 🇮🇳#AdityaL1Launch #isroindia pic.twitter.com/el2vCEWh3z — SWATI SHARMA💛 (@Sharmaji___07) September 2, 2023

Congrats ISRO. You have done India Proud by successfully launching Aditya L1.. Congratulations to Scientists, engineers and other people associated with this mission. Congrats India — Daleep Parimoo (@drdaleep) September 2, 2023

Congrats @isro .. Meanwhile @PatrickChristys is still searching for cheap flights to return home .. Poor British cannot even manage their Air Space

😂😂😂😂 network error pic.twitter.com/gY2gto87j2 — Dr. Dravida Kurangu 🐒🖤❤️ (@StalinAnbalagan) September 2, 2023

