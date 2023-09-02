‘Suraj Pe Hai Apun’: Netizens Flood Internet With Funny Congratulatory Memes As ISRO Successfully Launches Aditya-L1

Top Recommended Stories

The Aditya L1 spacecraft has successfully separated from the fourth stage of the PSLV and has commenced its perpetual journey in space.

Updated: September 2, 2023 4:14 PM IST

By Joy Pillai

In another historic milestone, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched India’s maiden solar mission, Aditya-L1, from Sriharikota on Saturday. This achievement follows ISRO’s historic feat of becoming the first country to land near the south pole of the Moon. The Aditya-L1 spacecraft has successfully separated from the fourth stage of the PSLV and has commenced its perpetual journey in space. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the scientists and engineers associated with ISRO. As the space agency achieved this milestone, congratulatory messages started pouring in on social media platforms.

X (formerly Twitter) users took to the microblogging site to congratulate ISRO for successfully launching the Aditya-L1 mission following the success of Chandrayaan-3. Users tagged the Indian space agency and shared videos of the historic launch.

We have curated some of the best congratulatory messages that netizens shared on X. Sony Music also joined in on X to congratulate ISRO by sharing AR Rahman’s ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’ song.


