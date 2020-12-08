The adorable boy who scolded his barber while crying for giving him a haricut in a viral video a few weeks ago has now been featured in a post by Mumbai Police. Also Read - Chubby-Cheeked Toddler Says Three Magical Words on Loop in THIS OG Cute Video, Leaves Internet Smitten | WATCH

Mumbai Police used the kid's cuteness to grab the attention of citizens amid the Covid-19 pandemic for a precautionary Instagram post.

With many people starting to go out of their houses without masks and not following other Covid-19 norms amid a fresh wave of infections, Mumbai Police thought it would be fit to use a meme for this message.

Mumbai Police posted a short clip of the viral video on Instagram with the caption, “Responsible Mumbaikars to people going out without wearing masks…”

And then the boy Anushrat could be heard saying, “Arre…Dada kyu kar rahe ho, dada?! Arre. Mat Karoooooo! Arrey, yaar!” In the meantime, a barber could be seen cutting the hair of a highly distressed but hilariously adorable kid.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Police (@mumbaipolice)

The Instagram post shared a day ago now has more than 77,000 views and hundreds of laughing emojis in the comments.

The original viral video, which you can watch below, has more than 1.1 million views.

My baby Anushrut,

Every Parents is struggle pic.twitter.com/wN7B510ZwS — Anup (@Anup20992699) November 22, 2020

Celebrities such as Richa Chadha and Divya Dutta also shared the video. Divya Dutta retweeted it saying, “Areyyy yaar tum kitne cute ho!!”