New Delhi: The world and internet is filled with cute little moments. At a time when coronavirus pandemic changed our lives and we all had our stressed and irritable moments, there are some adorable moments which help us crack a smile. If you are a cat lover then this video is guaranteed to make you go 'aww'.

A video posted on Instagram showed a woman giving a bath to a cute little kitten. In the video, the kitten is dipped in a bowl of soapy water as she is given a nice bubbly bath. Also Read - Russia-Ukraine War Video: Missile Hits Regional Administration Building - Watch

“Bath time for Sorbet, another one of our ice cream kittens ❤️🍦. She’s currently being socialized and treated for a little kitten rash, and will be available for adoption very soon to a home with another young active cat or with one of her siblings!,” the caption of the post read. Also Read - Viral Video: Anchor Holds Baby During Weather Report While Working From Home. Watch

The video has gone viral on social media and many have loved it.

