During an interview with the Daily Beast, Sunderland said she’d had too many White Claws when she made the claims about Mosseri and wasn’t 100 percent sure if she was banned from Instagram for making the claims about Mosseri or because of her x-rated content.

“I’m not really sure exactly if that’s why. I was also going crazy on Live yesterday, doing things I know I shouldn’t have and was just drunk and didn’t care. I’m guessing that’s why,” she said.

“I would be surprised if the other reason was why because I said it in such a joking manner. I never even really knew who the CEO of Instagram was, or anything. I’ve never met this person before in my life. I think having my t***ies out shouldn’t have been a problem because guys can be shirtless on Instagram Live, and there shouldn’t be any difference.”

She did say, however that what she was seen doing with a sex toy was perhaps ‘too far’, adding: ‘I’m sorry, Instagram.’

Following claims on Twitter that Sunderland was given preferential treatment, she has since said she is being targeted by Instagram because she is a porn star.

‘We all want the same freedom on social media and we all want the discrimination against sex workers to stop. But I hope that u find some sort of satisfaction or happiness to know that my account was disabled,’ she tweeted.”

“I’m also always blocked from posting on Tik Tok for stupid things other people get away with. These apps clearly target sex workers and I am not exempt. Still going to keep fighting tho for myself & for other sex workers, “she wrote.

However, Instagram has denied Sunderland has any connection to its CEO Mosseri or any other executive at the company. The social media company also denied she received preferential treatment after social media users claimed they tried to flag her content but were informed it didn’t violate Instagram’s rules. The company has also said that it was a mistake that Sunderland’s content was allowed to stay up.