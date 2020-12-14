New Delhi: Adult movie star Kendra Sunderland has been banned from Instagram for going too far with her jokes where she claimed that she could post content that goes against the social media platform’s policy rules because she allegedly had an affair with CEO Adam Mosseri. According to DailyMail report, Sunderland said that she had made the comments in a drunken state while Instagram has rubbished the claims. Also Read - Iranian Instagram Sensation 'Zombie Angelina Jolie' Jailed for 10 Years; Here's Everything You Need to Know About Her

The social media site pulled down the 25-year-old actor’s verified account that had 2.2 million followers after she posted a topless image of herself on the platform which was not taken down for several weeks. She subsequently claimed she was allowed to post nude photos and other x-rated content because she performed sex acts on the Instagram boss – who is a married father of three, said the DailyMail. Also Read - Man, Who Befriended Girl on Instagram, Kills Her Brother, Grandmother; Commits Suicide Later

Sunderland is known for filming a sex scene in the library of Oregon State University also posted a series of Instagram stories that featured her with a sex toy. Later she bragged, “Hey guys! I just wanna let you know I’m not deleted yet… I’m bats**t crazy. I might be sucking off the CEO of Instagram. But whatever it is, I’m here to stay!” Also Read - Instagram Vanish Mode Rolled Out For Users Globally, Here's How To Use It

During an interview with the Daily Beast, Sunderland said she’d had too many White Claws when she made the claims about Mosseri and wasn’t 100 percent sure if she was banned from Instagram for making the claims about Mosseri or because of her x-rated content.

“I’m not really sure exactly if that’s why. I was also going crazy on Live yesterday, doing things I know I shouldn’t have and was just drunk and didn’t care. I’m guessing that’s why,” she said.

“I would be surprised if the other reason was why because I said it in such a joking manner. I never even really knew who the CEO of Instagram was, or anything. I’ve never met this person before in my life. I think having my t***ies out shouldn’t have been a problem because guys can be shirtless on Instagram Live, and there shouldn’t be any difference.”

She did say, however that what she was seen doing with a sex toy was perhaps ‘too far’, adding: ‘I’m sorry, Instagram.’

Following claims on Twitter that Sunderland was given preferential treatment, she has since said she is being targeted by Instagram because she is a porn star.

‘We all want the same freedom on social media and we all want the discrimination against sex workers to stop. But I hope that u find some sort of satisfaction or happiness to know that my account was disabled,’ she tweeted.”

“I’m also always blocked from posting on Tik Tok for stupid things other people get away with. These apps clearly target sex workers and I am not exempt. Still going to keep fighting tho for myself & for other sex workers, “she wrote.

However, Instagram has denied Sunderland has any connection to its CEO Mosseri or any other executive at the company. The social media company also denied she received preferential treatment after social media users claimed they tried to flag her content but were informed it didn’t violate Instagram’s rules.  The company has also said that it was a mistake that Sunderland’s content was allowed to stay up.