The vicious attack on a Doctors Without Borders ward at Kabul‘s the government-run, 100-bed Dasht-e-Barchi hospital that killed 24 — including infants, mothers and nurses left the world in jitters while everyone was already coping with the COVID-19 pandemic gloom. As the news with pictures of blood-soaked images circulated, Feroza Younis Omar, who works for the country’s economic ministry, rushed to nurse the babies at Ataturk Hospital where they were brought after the barbaric terror attack. Also Read - 'Confident of Hosting Jaipur Literature Fest in 2021': Producer Sanjay K Roy Hints at Changes in Format Amid COVID-19

Speaking to a local television station Tolo News, Omar shared, “All of us have been damaged by criminals who are destroying humanity in Afghanistan. I am one of those.” Her senior fellow at the Carnagie Endowment, Karim Sadjadpour gushed to alarabiya and said, “Feroza Omar is a true hero. Twenty newborn babies lost their caretakers after the barbaric attack on a maternity hospital in Kabul. Feroza, the mother of a 14-month-old child, rushed to the hospital to feed them, and inspired women to do the same.” Also Read - Bihar Migrant Worker, Whose Picture of Breaking Down on Phone Call Went Viral, Shares His Heartbreaking Story

Soon, many women residents of Kabul followed lead and volunteered to breastfeed the babies as they are not even a week old. In an interview with SBS News, a volunteer Aziza Kermani revealed, “I have come here today to breastfeed these babies because they lost their mothers in the bloody attack. I have a 4-month-old baby whom I left at home and came here to give them a mother’s love by breastfeeding them. I’m truly devastated that this crime was committed against our children.” To another agency, Kermani expressed, “I am ready to adopt one of the babies who have lost their mother or whose families do not have the financial ability to raise them.” Also Read - 'Ek Purani Chappal de do': Migrant Worker Who Couldn't Get on Shramik Train, Pleads After Slippers Give Way on Walking From Gujarat to UP

Women volunteer to breastfeed babies whose mothers were killed in Afghan maternity hospital attack https://t.co/NJ63MDRPRp via @SBSNews pic.twitter.com/5FpLPQAeaa — 💧🌱Aushiker (@Aushiker) May 16, 2020

A terrible crime has been committed but these volunteers are sending a powerful message of hope ,courage and compassion for the victims that is deeply moving . #AfghanistanHospitalAttack https://t.co/vyNAaqf3PC — Emilie (@paintsandsings) May 15, 2020

We live in a world full of horrific madness and hatred, but fortunately there is also a lot of good: Women volunteer to breastfeed babies whose mothers were killed in Afghan maternity hospital attack https://t.co/0dNgNlTP6E — Ben F Bridges (@Falconer084) May 15, 2020

The attack on the maternity hospital took place at 10 am on Tuesday, May 12 when three militants dressed as police officers stormed inside the maternity hospital and killed mothers, babies, medical workers and one police officer.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Kabul, where both the Taliban and the IS frequently target Afghan military and security forces, as well as civilians. The Taliban denied they were involved but in a televised speech hours after the attacks, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced that Afghan security forces would no longer operate in the defensive posture taken in the wake of the peace agreement. Instead, he called on security forces to launch attacks against Taliban insurgents.

The United States and the Taliban had signed a preliminary peace agreement in February as per which the two-decade war was supposed to be brought closer to an end. Instead, the insurgents have not given up fighting and killing Afghans and have increased their attacks on citizens and public places, despite repeated calls for a cease-fire.

We wish these women volunteers strength and health for their noble work and we wish speedy recovery to the victims!