Kabul: Ever since the return of Taliban in Afghanistan, the country has again become an extremely dangerous place for a woman. Indisputably, it is women and young girls specially who are bearing the brunt of regressive and brutal restrictions under the Taliban. Under the new regime, women have been strictly ordered to wear hijab when in public, while those attending private universities are mandated to wear an abaya robe and niqab covering most of the face.Also Read - Viral Video: Football Fans Use American Flag to Save a Falling Cat at US Stadium | Watch

Protesting against the same, several Afghan women have started an online campaign by posting photographs of themselves in traditional Afghan attire. Scores of women are now using the #DoNotTouchMyClothes, #AfghanistanCulture to share photographs of traditional Afghan attire, highlighting the richness of their culture.

One user wrote, ”Best thing on Twitter today is Afghan women protesting against Taliban diktat on attire and also perhaps challenging every stereotypical imagery of the Afghan woman in a black full veil by posting pictures in their traditional dress!”

Best thing on Twitter today is Afghan women protesting against Taliban diktat on attire and also perhaps challenging every stereotypical imagery of the Afghan woman in a black full veil by posting pictures in their traditional dress! #AfghanWoman #DoNotTouchMyClothes #Feminism pic.twitter.com/Jx85ANPFRQ — Ruhi Khan ⚡️ (@khanruhi) September 12, 2021

Afghan women have started online campaign to protest Taliban's dress code. They post their photos with their traditional clothes and use #DoNotTouchMyClothes , #AfghanistanCulture and #AfghanWomen tags. pic.twitter.com/75EY5EYOMK — sibghat ullah (@sibghat51539988) September 12, 2021

Protesting against the Taliban’s regressive ban on women’s clothing, more and more women are now joining the trend and posting pictures of themselves in colourful Afghan attires in contrast to the conservative black burqa.

A second user wrote, ”I wear my traditional Afghan dress proudly. It’s colourful and beautiful. Not at all like the images you saw circulating yesterday.” Another commented, ”This protest is beautiful. Stunning and full of colour, these clothes tell a story, and it’s one of joy, pride and beauty. Of a culture that deserves to be celebrated not covered over and choked in darkness.”

I wear my traditional Afghan dress proudly. It's colourful and beautiful. Not at all like the images you saw circulating yesterday. Thank you @RoxanaBahar1 who's encouraging us #AfghanWomen to share the beauty of #AfghanistanCulture. pic.twitter.com/OAyNhku78l — Tahmina Aziz (@tahmina_aziz) September 12, 2021

This is another traditional Afghan dress from a different part of Afghanistan. I was a teenager in this pic. We will not let our culture to be appropriated by those who want to erase us. #DoNotTouchMyClothes #AfghanistanCulture pic.twitter.com/dMwnBS7vuT — Dr. Bahar Jalali (@RoxanaBahar1) September 12, 2021

I’m the granddaughter of Merman Rukhshana. She is known for being the 1st woman in Afghanistan to remove her chador & the 1st famous female singer of Afghanistan. A bounty was placed on her by the Taliban. Proud feminists! #DoNotTouchMyClothes #AfghanWomen #AfghanCulture pic.twitter.com/WnTS3Eo6W9 — Dr. Khat Assil Tarvirdian (@Assessment_Nerd) September 12, 2021

My mom (with me in her belly), my khalas, and my sisters in Afghanistan dresses 🇦🇫🏔 #donottouchmyclothes #afghanistanwomen #AfghanistanCulture pic.twitter.com/P7i9bb0Em7 — ariana delawari (@arianadelawari) September 13, 2021

This protest is beautiful. Stunning and full of colour, these clothes tell a story, and it's one of joy, pride and beauty. Of a culture that deserves to be celebrated not covered over and choked in darkness.#AfghanistanCulture #DoNotTouchMyClothes #AfghanWomen https://t.co/KdFYpmVdbA — Alicia Kearns MP for Rutland and Melton (@aliciakearns) September 12, 2021

A campaign worth to support!

I am joining my fellow Afghan women who have started an online campaign to condemn the Taliban's dress code! We are proud of our traditional Afghan outfit! #DoNotTouchMyClothes #AfghanistanCulture #afghanistanwomen @WEIForward pic.twitter.com/7OoqIQnW5P — Breshna Tahrik (@BreshnaTahrik) September 13, 2021

Though Taliban had initially assured that women will be granted rights adhering to the Islamic Sharia law, several recent incidents point that their promises were indeed hollow. From banning co-education to not allowing women to work and play, the regressive laws have sparked a series of protests in the country.

Recently, a Taliban spokesperson said that women’s sports, and women’s cricket specifically, will be banned in the country. The terror group said Islam and the Islamic Emirate do not allow women to play sports in which they get exposed.