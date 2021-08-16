Kabul: As Taliban successfully established their control of Afghanistan on Sunday, a picture has emerged on Twitter showing a man covering up pictures of women painted on a wall in Kabul. Several advertisements of women wearing wedding dresses appear to have been painted over in Kabul after Taliban fighters entered Afghanistan’s capital. The particular picture shows a man using a roller and white paint to cover up large images of women outside a beauty salon.Also Read - 'We Will Die Slowly in History': Crying Afghan Girl Shares Fear of Grim Future Under Taliban Rule | Watch

The incident comes despite a Taliban spokesperson’s claim the militant group “will respect rights of women”, but also said that they will have to wear the hijab in public. A Taliban spokesperson asserted, “We will respect rights of women. Our policy is that women will have access to education and work, to wear the hijab.”

The photograph was posted on Twitter by an Afghan journalist on Sunday:

Reports from areas the Taliban have captured indicate that women are already not being allowed out of their homes without a male companion and that some female employees were told their jobs would now be carried out by men. Women in these areas are also being told to wear burkas. The incident is a sign that rights won by Afghan women over the 20 years could be reversed, now that the Taliban have come to power.

One user wrote, ”This picture foretells the bleak future for women in Afghanistan. Indeed, for all of Afghanistan. How to hurtle back into the past…”

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

This picture foretells the bleak future for women in Afghanistan. Indeed, for all of Afghanistan. How to hurtle back into the past… — Rajesh Mehta (@RajeshRBKDM) August 15, 2021

Already the women are disappearing. This is the saddest part of the whole thing. A generation of women got a taste of freedom & it’s going away. Afghan Forces folded & failed their own women. They didn’t have the conviction to fight for them. America couldn’t stay there forever. — Regan (@regandarcy) August 15, 2021

End of a hopeful jorney, brother. 20 years of democracy has been moved aside to replace with the resurrection of the Stone Age in an instant. The world stood by and let it happen. Shameful! Afghan brothers & sisters are in my prayers. — Debasish Sarmah (@grumpydebs) August 15, 2021

My heart goes with the women, girls and LGBT+ community in Afghanistan. The terror is just beginning — rafael rachitoff (@rafaelrachitoff) August 15, 2021

Fate of Women under Taliban rule

Under the previous Taliban rule, Afghan women were not allowed to work, study, or be treated by male doctors unless accompanied by a male chaperone. Notably, the militants practiced a version of Sharia law which included stoning for adultery, amputation of limbs for theft, and preventing girls from going to school beyond the age of 12. Those who violated laws faced imprisonment, public flogging, and even execution.