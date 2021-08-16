Kabul: As Taliban successfully established their control of Afghanistan on Sunday, a picture has emerged on Twitter showing a man covering up pictures of women painted on a wall in Kabul. Several advertisements of women wearing wedding dresses appear to have been painted over in Kabul after Taliban fighters entered Afghanistan’s capital. The particular picture shows a man using a roller and white paint to cover up large images of women outside a beauty salon.Also Read - 'We Will Die Slowly in History': Crying Afghan Girl Shares Fear of Grim Future Under Taliban Rule | Watch
The incident comes despite a Taliban spokesperson’s claim the militant group “will respect rights of women”, but also said that they will have to wear the hijab in public. A Taliban spokesperson asserted, “We will respect rights of women. Our policy is that women will have access to education and work, to wear the hijab.”
The photograph was posted on Twitter by an Afghan journalist on Sunday:
Reports from areas the Taliban have captured indicate that women are already not being allowed out of their homes without a male companion and that some female employees were told their jobs would now be carried out by men. Women in these areas are also being told to wear burkas. The incident is a sign that rights won by Afghan women over the 20 years could be reversed, now that the Taliban have come to power.
One user wrote, ”This picture foretells the bleak future for women in Afghanistan. Indeed, for all of Afghanistan. How to hurtle back into the past…”
Here’s how Twitter reacted:
Fate of Women under Taliban rule
Under the previous Taliban rule, Afghan women were not allowed to work, study, or be treated by male doctors unless accompanied by a male chaperone. Notably, the militants practiced a version of Sharia law which included stoning for adultery, amputation of limbs for theft, and preventing girls from going to school beyond the age of 12. Those who violated laws faced imprisonment, public flogging, and even execution.
United Nations’ Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement that ‘Afghanistan is spinning out of control’ and that the conflict is ‘taking an even bigger toll on women and children,’ according to a Daily Mail report. It is particularly horrifying and heartbreaking to see reports of the hard-won rights of Afghan girls and women being ripped away from them,” he added.