Abu Dhabi: New Zealand is set to face Afghanistan in a T20 World Cup match on Sunday, but the Indian team along with entire nation are most anxious about the outcome. Why? Because the result of this match will decide the semifinal line-up from Group 2. Joining Team India in praying for an Afghan victory would be its billion-plus fans. A win for the Kiwis would shut India's hopes of advancing to the last-four as it would take them to eight points, putting things beyond the reach of Virat Kohli's men.

If Afghanistan manage to turn the tables on Kane Williamson & Co, it will keep alive their slim chances while boosting that of the Indians (on 4 points currently), who would need to win their last match with a good margin. However, if the Kiwis secure a win, India's final league game on Monday against Namibia will be rendered inconsequential.

So, the Twitterati as usual are flooding the social media with memes, wishing Afghanistan a win tomorrow. Take a look at some of the hilarious ones here:

