Berlin: Just a year back, Syed Ahmed Shah Sadat held an esteemed position in Afghanistan, as the Communications Minister. However, due to differences with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, he left his country in 2020 and settled in Germany. According to a report in the Leipziger Volkszeitung newspaper, Sadat is now working as a food delivery boy in the German city of Leipzig. Pictures which have surfaced online, show Sadat delivering a pizza in bright orange uniform meant for delivery boys in Germany.Also Read - 16 Afghanistan Evacuees Including Trio who Carried 'Swaroops', Found Covid-19 Positive on Reaching Delhi

Notably, Sadat became the Minister of Communications in the Afghan government in 2018 and resigned from his post in 2020 much before the Taliban takeover. He had reportedly gone to Germany to help with communication-related issues in Afghanistan but quit due to differences with Ashraf Ghani. After settling in Germany, he ran out of money in a few months and was forced to work as a pizza delivery boy for a living. He now roams around the city on his bicycle and delivers food door-to-door.

See pictures here:

Afghan minister now delivering pizza in #Germany ▪️#Afghanistan's former communications minister Sayed Ahmad Shah Saadat is now a driver for the Lieferando delivery service in Leipzig. pic.twitter.com/4SpQPHGrZm — EHA News (@eha_news) August 22, 2021

Syed Ahmed Sadat, the former Afghan Minister of Communications and Technology, has taken up the profession of delivering food orders on a bicycle in Leipzig, Germany, where he arrived at the end of 2020 after resigning from his position. https://t.co/CtaFvRSTBa — MyWorld (@kingofSomaliaa) August 24, 2021

According to a Zee News report, the former Afghan minister said he has two master’s degrees in communications and electronic engineering from Oxford University. Apart from this, he has worked in the field of communication with more than 20 companies from 13 countries.

“At present, I am leading a very simple life. I feel safe in Germany. I am happy to be with my family in Leipzig. I want to save money and do a German course and study further,” Sadat said. He further said, “I applied for many jobs but no response came. My dream is to work in a German telecom company.”

Sadat declined to comment much on the current situation in Afghanistan, but said that he didn’t expect the Ashraf Ghani government to fall so soon.