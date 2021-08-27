Kabul: Ever since the Taliban took control over Afghanistan, hundreds and thousands of Afghans have been desperately trying to flee the country to escape the brutal Taliban regime. As the chaotic visuals of Afghans swamping the Kabul airport dominated social media over the last couple of days, the situation hasn’t changed much even now. While some were lucky enough to escape, others are still waiting for their chance and currently camping at the Kabul airport.Also Read - Thousands of Desperate Afghans Throng Pakistan Border to Escape Taliban Rule, Video Surfaces | Watch

However, adding to their misery is the exorbitant prices of food and drink items at the airport. An Afghan man told Reuters that one bottle of water is worth Rs 3,000 and for a plate of rice, they need to pay 100 dollars i.e. about 7500 rupees. Shopkeepers are now demanding dollars instead of Afghani currency, further exploiting them. Due to such unreasonable prices, people are forced to stand in the sun with a hungry stomach.

Reuters shared a video with the caption, ”Afghan Fazl-ur-Rehman said food and water were sold at exorbitant prices at Kabul airport. ‘One bottle of water is selling for $40 and plate of rice for $100, and not Afghani (currency) but dollars. That is out of reach for common people,’ he said. Watch the video here:

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, two weeks before the US was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a two-decade war. Many Afghans have been hiding at home or trying to flee the country, fearful of the barbaric and regressive Taliban regime.

Panicked citizens have been waiting at several border point carrying bags and suitcases stuffed with possessions in the hope of gaining entry. Several Afghan civilians have also been killed in the carnage around Kabul airport. As the deadline to withdraw US troops comes near, people want to leave the country as soon as possible.