Home

Viral

After 145 years, Darjeeling toy train gets its first woman TTE - Sarita Yolmo creates history on the Himalayan tracks

After 145 years, Darjeeling toy train gets its first woman TTE – Sarita Yolmo creates history on the Himalayan tracks

Sarita Yolmo is the first woman to work as a TTE on the famous Darjeeling Toy Train. This is a big moment for Indian Railways because it shows that women can do these historic jobs too.

A proud milestone for Indian Railways - Sarita Yolmo becomes the first woman TTE on the iconic Darjeeling Toy Train, steering history on heritage tracks.

Darjeeling: Having built over 145 years of history, culture, and tradition, one of the world’s most loved railways has officially turned a new page. Sarita Yolmo has made history by becoming the first woman Train Ticket Examiner (TTE) ever posted on tour duty at the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) aka Toy Train.

Setting an example for India and railways across the country, Sarita became the first woman to be entrusted with responsibilities at one of Indian Railways’ busiest mountain divisions.

The First Female TTE Posted On Tour Duty At Toy Train

Beginning her career with Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) way back in 1991, Sarita joined the Railway Press office in Kurseong and later shifted her work to operational departments like enquiries, announcements, ticket checking, etc. After internal examinations, Sarita worked as a TTE for several years on broad gauge routes until she was finally entrusted with tour duties at the DHR on February 5, 2026.

Sharing her happiness on this milestone achievement in her career, Sarita said, “I feel honoured to be the first woman ever to work as a TTE on tour duty at the world-renowned Himalayan Railway. It feels great to break gender barriers and I’m proud to be a part of Indian Railways.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Brief History of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway

The DHR was built in two stages from 1879 to 1881 by British engineers and is one of the oldest mountain railways in the world still in operation today. Connecting New Jalpaiguri in the plains to Darjeeling, popularly known as the “Queen of the Hills,” the railway covers an overall distance of nearly 80 km through hills using loops and zig zag reversals to gain elevation against the steep gradient.

Tourist attractions, steam whistles and the train’s famously slow pace through picturesque mountains make DHR one of the most sought-after experiences by railway enthusiasts in India and beyond. Built during the country’s colonial history, it was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1999 under the collective Mountain Railways of India.

Paving way for other women to join railways as a TOUR TTE

Commenting on Sarita’s landmark posting, railway officials said she is setting an example for women wanting to break stereotypes within Indian Railways and be on the job in locations with extreme terrain and climate.

“Indian Railways has been working tirelessly towards promoting women in positions of responsibility and giving them opportunities across departments. We hope more women will be inspired to take up roles such as tour duties at various divisions across the country,” an official added.

Breaking stereotypes isn’t easy, but Sarita Yolmo has surely paved the way for more women to come forward and work on on-ground duties at Indian Railways.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.