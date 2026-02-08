Home

After 19-minute viral video, Indian college couple’s clip goes viral – All you need to know

MMS video: After 19-minute MMS video, another video of a couple has gone viral on the on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. If you find that clip, don’t share it or you will face criminal charges. Check What Happens If You Share The Video.

India college couple’s clip goes viral: After a 19-minute-34-second video that went viral on the internet like wildfire, another private video of a couple has been doing the rounds on social media platforms. The 19-minute, 34-second MMS allegedly featured a young couple in an intimate moment. When the clip went viral on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Telegram, cyber officials got activated and started deleting the links and clips in order to curb the spread, ensuring the safety of the digital environment. The 19-minute clip had already caused considerable dispute among several people, such as Sweet Zannat. Instagram influencer Sweet Zannat found herself in the middle of the controversy when a section of netizens started posting obscene remarks about her. Some users started posting that Zannat is the same girl who was featured in the viral video.

Indian College Couple’s Viral Video

Indian college couple viral video and Indian couple are trending on social media platforms. As per reports, the clip features a college couple in an intimate moment. Some users shared screenshots and clips of the video on social networks, including on college WhatsApp groups.

If you accidentally find the video or link with the same keywords, don’t share it or else you will be in tremendous trouble.

Fraudsters Are Using The Same Keywords

As per several reports, fraudsters and cybercriminals are also using the same keywords. The cybercriminals will extract all your information if you click on these links. They can also hack your devices.

19-minute MMS video: Objectionable Comments

A section of users targeted other girls, stating that they were the same girl featured in the 19-minute private video. They also posted abusive comments to these girls. They specifically targeted Instagram influencer Sweet Zannat and filled her comment section with abusive comments.

To put an end to this, Zannat posted a video, clarifying that she is not the girl featured in the 19-minute video.

What Happens If You Share The Video?

If you share the video, as per Indian law the individual will be punished for sharing the obscene or objectionable videos online.

Under Section 67 of the IT Act, posting obscene content can lead to up to 3 years imprisonment. The person also has to pay Rs 5 lakh for the first offence.

A second offence under Section 67 can bring up to 5 years in jail.

As per Section 67A, if an individual shares sexually explicit content on the internet for the first time, he/she will be slapped with 5 years in jail and a fine up to Rs 10 lakh.

A repeat offence under Section 67A can lead to up to 7 years in jail and an increased fine.

It is also a crime under IPC Sections 292, 293, and 354C.

