Bhopal: In an incident which seems straight out of a movie, a married woman got divorced from her husband only to allow him to get married to “his girlfriend”. The rare case was reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, wherein the divorced woman ended her 3-year-old marriage with her husband to help him spend the rest of his life with another woman he loves! Also Read - US Election Results: Wife Melania Wants Donald Trump to Accept Loss, Concede Defeat to Joe Biden
Lawyer of the man who got divorced from his wife told reporters that her client was in love with both the women–his wife as well as his girlfriend. But since it is illegal to have two wives, at a time, the woman took the mature decision of stepping away from the love triangle.
“He wanted to be in a marital relationship with both which isn’t legally possible. But the wife is very mature, she divorced him & helped him marry his girlfriend,” the lawyer said.
While many on Twitter appreciated the woman for her ‘sacrifice’, many also criticised the husband for putting her in such a position.
One user wrote, ”An extremely insensitive man.. Why did he marry another woman if he had a gf..? Gf should also kick him out soon… Karma will catch up Hope the brave woman gets a new husband who is loving caring and faithful.”
.