Bareilly: Unaware of what he was actually doing, a seven-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh allegedly slit the throat of his four-year-old cousin with a knife during a fight over a game. The incident happened in Bareilly district on Sunday, when the two children were playing a game outside their house in Nawabganj area. Also Read - AIIMS Doctors Remove 20-cm Knife From Man's Liver After He Swallows it in a Rare Surgery

A fight broke out between them during the game, following which the upset 7-year-old boy went to his house to get a knife. He then slit the throat of his younger cousin, during which the little kid sustained a deep cut on his throat and fell unconscious, Times of India reported.

At the time of the incident, both their fathers who are labourers had gone to work.

The child was rushed to the community health centre where doctors referred him to a higher medical facility after giving him the preliminary treatment.

Meanwhile, the victim’s mother filed a complaint against her sister-in-law, alleging that she had given instructions for the attack, however, she later took the complaint back.

“Both families struck a compromise as it was a fight between their children. Both parents said that the younger brother got hurt mistakenly,” the TOI report quoted Nawabganj SHO Surendra Singh Pachori as saying.

The SHO further said that a team has been sent to the hospital for inquiring about the condition of the injured child and police will take a legal course if anything happens to the child.