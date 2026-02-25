Home

After AI RoboDog fiasco by Professor Neha Singh, Galgotias University gets rap song as its unofficial anthem; netizens go wild | Viral song inside

Galgotias University: The university gets an unofficial anthem 'Tu Sirf Ek Naam Nahi'. Scroll down to listen.

Viral News: Galgotias University was all over the internet last week. The reason was a blunder from the university’s professor, Neha Singh, who said that the Chinese RoboDog presented at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 was made by the university. After receiving tremendous online backlash, the university has its unofficial anthem, which is widely circulating on social media. You can check the viral rap song here.

Galgotias University gets unofficial anthem

After the tremendous backlash that the university received online, Galgotias University now has an unofficial anthem. It’s true that the university was widely trolled on social media due to a major mistake at New Delhi’s AI India Impact summit 2026. The rap song was shared by an Instagram account, which goes by the name @Galgotiasmomements. According to the account’s bio, it’s the biggest student community of Galgotias.

The rap song is not just catchy but has struck a chord online, especially among the students of the university. It explains the story of getting trolled after a mistake, which the university had already accepted.

Rap song on Galgotias University

The rap song was shared by @Galgotiasmoments with a caption that read, “Galgotias” with a red heart.

How’s social media reacting?

The social media users have flooded the comment section of the unofficial anthem. While many people appreciated the video and talked about the alleged ‘unnecessary’ trolling by the internet communities, some have still criticised the video, alleging that the university is now spending a handsome amount of money to get the reputation back.

What led to the online trolling of Galgotias University?

The Galgotias University participated in the AI India Impact Summit 2026, which happened at New Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam from February 16 to 20. It attracted various global leaders, technical experts, and innovations under one roof. However, the claim of Galgotias University about the ‘Chinese RoboDog’ being the university’s invention drew immense attraction. The internet was quick to call out the hypocrisy of the professor Neha Singh.

The professor also received immense backlash as she later accepted her mistake and said that her words were misinterpreted. However, the university later gave an official clarification on the matter, which hinted at putting the blame somewhat on the professor, as many reports mentioned.

Now, the latest rap song is made in a similar context and has become the latest ‘internet sensation’.

