New Delhi: Social media is in splits after an amusing video of Dr KK Aggarwal, talking to his wife while attending a live session went viral. Dr KK Aggarwal, who got himself vaccinated against COVID-19, had to face the wrath of his wife for not taking her along with him for vaccination. Soon enough, the video went crazy viral, eliciting laughter from all corners.

Given the response the video has got, Dr Aggarwal released a statement and said that he was glad for providing a “moment of levity in these tough times.” He also urged people to get vaccinated.

Dr KK Aggarwal shared his statement on Twitter and captioned it, “#GetVaccinated #COVID19.”

“While you have enjoyed a laugh at my expense, at something which was nothing but my wife’s concern towards my health and safety, I would urge each one of you to take the vaccine when you get the change”, he wrote. The doctor added that he is happy to learn that this episode educated millions on the importance of the vaccine, which has been his mission as a doctor.

See the post here:

Here is his full statement:

“I am aware of a video of myself that is doing the rounds and I am glad I provided people with a moment of levity in these tough times, after all laughter is the best medicine. While you have enjoyed a laugh at my expense, at something which was nothing but my wife’s concern towards my health and safety, I would urge each one of you to take the vaccine when you get the chance. I am happy to learn that this episode educated millions on the importance of the vaccine, something that has been my mission as a doctor. I truly believe and I am sure all of you will agree that not taking the vaccine is a bigger laughing matter.”