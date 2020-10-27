Bengaluru: Ever since the heartwarming story of ‘Baba ka Dhaba’ went viral and depicted the power of social media, many netizens have shared similar stories of people’s struggle, with an aim to help them out and support local vendors. Also Read - Karnataka: Tiger Vikram, Star Attraction of Pilikula Zoo, Dies of Old Age
In another such instance, a photograph of an aged farmer selling flower pots in the hot sun caught the eye of netizens who appealed to people to help the farmer. Notably, the elderly man named Revana Siddappa sells these plants at Rs 10 to Rs 30 while holding an umbrella with one hand to protect himself from sunlight.
Actor Randeep Hooda also shared a similar appeal and wrote, ”Hey Bangalore .. do show some love .. he sits in front of Wular Fashion factory, JP Nagar, Sarakki Signal, Kanakapura Road, Bangalore.”
Soon after, Change Makers of Kanakapura Road, an umbrella organisation of resident welfare associations, came out and donated him a canopy umbrella to provide him with the shade and also assured him that they would soon be providing a table and a chair to sit.
They also promised that they would be raising funds to help generate sustainable income for Siddappa.
The Internet worked its magic again and has taken initiative to bring a smile on Siddappa’s face.
The trend started after a heartbreaking video of an elderly man crying as he is not able to sell food and earn enough, made many on social media emotional as they pledged to help him out.
Many similar videos have emerged ever since then.
