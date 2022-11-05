After Being Bitten By Cobra, 8-Year-Old Bites Back, Killing The Snake

The boy got scared when he saw a cobra wrapped around his arms and before he could think of anything the reptile bit him on the arm.

The cobra died after being bitten twice by the boy. (Representative image)

Chhattisgarh: In bizarre news from Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district, an eight-year-old boy in order to save his life killed a cobra by biting it twice. According to a report in New Indian Express, 8-year-old Deepak was playing in the backyard of his house when he had the scare of his life. The boy got scared when he saw a cobra wrapped around his arms and before he could think of anything the reptile bit him on the arm.

Deepak was in agony from the snakebite and unable to shake the reptile off. Fearing for his life, the boy bit the reptile back twice which killed the poisonous snake.

“The snake got wrapped around my hand and bit me. I was in great pain. As the reptile didn’t budge when I tried to shake it off, I bit it hard twice. It all happened in a flash,” Deepak said, as quoted by the New Indian Express.

When the family of the boy got to know about this incident they immediately took him to a hospital where he was administered “anti-snake venom” and kept under observation for a day. An examination of Deepak’s injury led doctors to conclude that he sustained a “dry bite”, meaning the cobra did not release any venom.

According to the report, the boy has been discharged now and he is completely fine.