In a shocking incident, a Paraguayan lady named Gladys Rodríguez Duarte, who was declared dead by the doctors, woke up in a body bad hours before the family was preparing for a memorial service. The incident took place in Coronel Oviedo, Paraguay where on Saturday night, the married woman and mother rushed to San Fernando Clinic as her blood pressure was increasing.

After approximately two hours of reaching the hospital, a doctor confirmed Mrs Rodríguez Duarte was no more and informed her husband Maximino Duarte Ferreira and daughter Sandra Duarte. But staff at a funeral parlour then found her moving inside a body bag when she was unloaded.

According to the reports by Mail Online, the woman is 50-years-old. However, the local media have said she is in fact 46.

According to reports, the woman was admitted in the hospital around 9 in the morning and was later checked by Dr Heriberto Vera, who declared her dead at 11.20am.

Paraguayan Police said that she was an ovarian cancer patient and after she was declared dead, she was taken to a local funeral home where shocked staff found that she was alive. Mr Duarte told Paraguayan television network TV Aire: ‘He (Dr Vera) assumed she was dead and handed her naked to me like an animal with her death certificate. He didn’t even revive her.

‘We trusted him, that’s why we went there. But they disconnected her and passed her off to the funeral home, ” he added.