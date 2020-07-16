As the Black Lives Matter protest trickled from America to the rest of the world, UK made sure that statues of all the world leaders would be pulled down, who celebrated slavery or racism in some form or the other, beginning with Edward Colston’s statue which was toppled by anti-racism protesters and dumped inside Bristol’s harbour. Colston was a slave trader who built a fortune transporting enslaved Africans across the Atlantic and Bristol was once the UK’s biggest port for slave ships. Also Read - Watch: Pakistanis Sing 'Jana Gana Mana' & 'Vande Mataram' With Indians in London During Anti-China Protest

Even though the statue was fished out of the harbour by city authorities later, a list of more than 60 statues that should be removed in the UK was drawn up by the anti-racism activists and were backed by the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan who encouraged the same on June 9. BLM protester Jen Reid's black resin and steel statue by artist Marc Quinn has been erected on the empty plinth near Bristol harbour where once stood the statue of 17th century slave trader Edward Colston.

Placed on July 15, the statue is entitled "A Surge of Power (Jen Reid) 2020". It shows a sculpture of rhe Black protester with her fist raised in the air after Reid was photographed standing on the plinth of Colston's statue earlier.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Quinn shared, “Resident Jen Reid and I have unveiled a new temporary, public installation, ‘A Surge of Power (Jen Reid) 2020’, on top of Edward Colston’s empty plinth in Bristol, England.”

Racial protests gained steam in the US after the gruesome murder of African-American George Floyd by Minneapolis officers. The merciless killings of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Floyd, triggered the Black Lives Matter movement that trickled from America to the rest of the world.