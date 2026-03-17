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After Bengalurus Theo Cafe, Hyderabads restaurant imposes Gas Charge on plain dosa order | Check viral post

After Bengaluru’s Theo Cafe, Hyderabad’s restaurant imposes ‘Gas Charge’ on plain dosa order | Check viral post

Viral post: A restaurant in Hyderabad imposes Rs. 30 for 'Gas Charge'. Scroll down to see the post.

x.com/CursedsundariX

Viral News: As reports of LPG shortages are coming from various parts of India, many restaurants and cafes have been affected by the supply shortage. Social media is flooded with posts in which many users are sharing that the bills they’re receiving are coming with a special ‘Gas Crisis Charge’. The situation, which began due to the disruptions in the transit route of the Strait of Hormuz, has now affected several food outlets. You can check the viral video here.

What’s the viral post about?

The viral post was shared on X by a user who shared a receipt. The bill was from Nanakramguda, Gachibowli, Hyderabad, as per the picture. According to the receipt, the customer had ordered a plain dosa, which was priced at Rs. 79. What caught everyone’s attention was the additional charge of Rs. 30 labelled as the gas charge. This led to the customer having to pay Rs. 109 as the total value of the bill.

This is not the first such unusual incident in which a restaurant charged an extra amount. Initially, a post featuring the Theo Cafe in Bengaluru surfaced on social media, in which the customer had ordered two lemonade drinks and received a 5 per cent ‘Gas Crisis Charge’ applied to the bill.

Many similar incidents have been reported in cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and now Hyderabad. The restaurants are reportedly suffering during the crisis because the government has mentioned that the priority will be given to household consumers.

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Viral post

30 rupees for gas is ridiculous ! All the hotels will increase price due to gas shortage or price increase, but never reverse the prices when everything becomes normal pic.twitter.com/wSXBQnEkGH — Kohina (@CursedsundariX) March 17, 2026

The post was shared on X with the caption, “30 rupees for gas is ridiculous! All the hotels will increase price due to gas shortage or price increase, but never reverse the prices when everything becomes normal.”

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “This is a good step by adding separate gas charges as the will remove it once situation is normal , coz if they increase the price of Dosa or whatever other food items , reversing back the changes are mostly NIL,” and another wrote, “You are very lucky. .. only Rs.79 for dosa and no gst too..”

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